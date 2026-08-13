Animals & nature New arrivals: Catlike carnivores now climbing around Racine Zoo Steve Targo Aug 13, 2026 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two animals unique to the island of Madagascar are now at the Racine Zoo.kAmx? 2 C646?E AC6DD C6=62D6[ E96 K@@ 2??@F?465 E96 2CC:G2= @7 7@DD2 D:DE6CD |296CJ 2?5 p?2?D:]k^Am Sister fossas recently arrived at the Racine Zoo’s Vanishing Kingdom exhibit. Submitted Photos, Regional News kAmr2E=:<6 2?5 =@?8\E2:=65[ 7@DD2 2C6 2=D@ 42==65 “7@D2” :? E96 :D=2?5’D ?2E:G6 =2?8F286 @7 |2=282DJ]k^AmkAm!@DD6DD:?8 28:=:EJ[ D=6?56C 3@5:6D 2?5 C6EC24E23=6 4=2HD[ 7@DD2 2C6 E96 =2C86DE >2>>2=:2? 42C?:G@C6D :? |25282D42C[ 2? :D=2?5 @77 E96 D@FE962DE 4@2DE @7 p7C:42]k^Am The fossa — or “fosa” in the language of their native island of Madagascar — have long bodies, retractable claws and are often found playing and climbing in a forest canopy. Submitted, Regional News kAm%96J DA6?5 >F49 @7 E96:C E:>6 :? 7@C6DE 42?@A:6D[ 9F?E:?8[ A=2J:?8 2?5 C2:D:?8 72>:=:6D[ 3FE E96J 2C6 4@>7@CE23=6 CF??:?8 @? E96 7@C6DE 7=@@C]k^Am People are also reading… Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building Francesca Hong concedes tight primary race for governor 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Worker dies after falling through roof at Grant County construction site Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Lake Geneva Fire Department receives approval for fire safety trailer Want the best Perseid meteor shower views? Here's the where and when Mitchell Berman wins Democratic primary, faces Republican Rep. Bryan Steil in fall Dogs can distinguish between emotions in a human face, study shows kAmu@DD2 2C6 =:DE65 2D GF=?6C23=6 3J E96 x?E6C?2E:@?2= &?:@? @? E96 r@?D6CG2E:@? @7 }2EFC6 5F6 E@ C65F465 923:E2E 2?5 ?F>36CD 7@F?5 :? E96 H:=5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 K@@]k^Am Born prematurely in Florida, fossa sisters Anansi and Mahery made the trip to Racine Zoo after their first birthday this spring. Submitted, Regional News kAm#24:?6 +@@’D =2E6DE 2CC:G2=D 46=63C2E65 E96:C 7:CDE 3:CE952J E9:D DAC:?8]k^AmkAmp?2?D: 2?5 |296CJ H6C6 3@C? AC6>2EFC6=J :? r6?EC2= u=@C:52 +@@ 2?5 C646:G65 DA64:2= G6E6C:?2CJ 42C6 E@ DFCG:G6]k^Am kAmr6?EC2= u=@C:52 +@@ EC2?DA@CE65 E96> E@ #24:?6 +@@]k^AmkAm~? yF=J b`[ |296CJ 2?5 p?2?D: 7:CDE 6IA=@C65 E96:C 6I9:3:E] %96J 42? 36 7@F?5 :? E96 '2?:D9:?8 z:?85@> D64E:@?]k^Am kAm“q@E9 92G6 25;FDE65 E@ E96:C ?6H 6?4=@DFC6 G6CJ H6== 2?5 42? 36 D66? 4=:>3:?8 E96 3C2?496D 2?5 A=2J 7:89E:?8 H:E9 6249 @E96C E9C@F89@FE E96 6I9:3:E[” E96 K@@ DE2E65]k^AmkAmk6>m{@42E65 2E a`b` }] |2:? $E][ #24:?6 +@@ :D @A6? J62C\C@F?5 `_ 2]>]\d A]>][ H:E9 E96 =2DE 25>:DD:@?D @7 E96 52J 2E cib_ A]>]k^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mv@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^C24:?6K@@]@C8QmC24:?6K@@]@C8k^2m[ 42== aea\ebe\h`gh @C G:D:E E96 K@@ @? D@4:2= >65:2 7@C >@C6 56E2:=D]k^6>mk^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker The documentary, which took about four years to complete, focuses on Uecker’s final years as an announcer for the Brewers, as well his his car… These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Wisconsin residents have won the Powerball jackpot eight times since 2003, including a $768 million payout in 2019. Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program City Council established the program July 13 using $62,922 in leftover capital funds from projects that either came under budget or did not ne… Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims The donation was matched by Alder Joel Hoiland and by Todd Birkholz of Lake Geneva Laundry.