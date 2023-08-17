Results of Aug. 15 retesting for E. coli (Escherichia coli), returned back on Aug. 16, saw the Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) remove a cautionary advisory at Country Club Estates Beach in Fontana, and reopen the east end of Lake Geneva Beach adjacent to The Rivieria, albeit under an advisory status.

The east end of Lake Geneva Beach was under closure and roped off to beachgoers on Aug. 15-16 after Aug. 14 testing results returned Aug. 15 showed E. coli levels of 2,420 per 100mL, well in excess of the closure threshhold of 999 per 100mL.

Aug. 15 retesting for E. coli at Country Club Estates Beach in Fontana came back Aug. 16 with a reading of 40.2, below the advisory threshhold of 235 per 100mL. The previous reading on Aug. 14 testing came in at 299 per 100mL, above the advisory threshhold of 235 per 100mL, prompting the initial advisory.

"Country Club Estates counts have lowered and the advisory has been lifted," reported GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski.

The retesting at the east end of Lake Geneva Beach returned with a reading of 325.5 per 100mL, below the 999 closure threshold but above the 235 advisory threshhold.

"East end of Lake Geneva is still reporting high at an advisory level," Wisnionski said. "We are retesting again at their request."

Most regular weekly E. coli testing at public beaches around Geneva Lake was conducted Aug. 14. Due to rains, E. coli testing at Fontana Beach for the North End, Swim Piers and South End was conducted Aug. 15.

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.

Regular weekly Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 testing results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts for other Geneva Lake beaches as follows:

Linn Pier Beach: 63

Williams Bay Beach—West End: 2

Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers: 104

Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 80

Williams Bay Beach—East End: 1

Hillside Road Beach: 83

Fontana Beach—North End: 10

Fontana Beach—Swim Piers: 16

Fontana Beach—South End: 14

Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 11

Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 63

Big Foot Beach: 1

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

