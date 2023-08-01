The Walworth County Public Works Department has recently received full accreditation from the American Public Works Association.

This accreditation verifies and recognizes that the agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

Walworth County Public Works Department is only the second agency and the first county to be accredited in the State of Wisconsin. The other accredited agency in Wisconsin is the City of Janesville.

Initial accreditation from APWA is for a four-year period, during which time semi-annual updates will be required to demonstrate continuing compliance. After that time, there is a re-accreditation process that builds on the original accreditation, encouraging continuous improvement and compliance with newly identified practices.

The purpose of accreditation is to promote excellence in the operation and management of a public works agency, its programs, and its employees.

Accreditation is designed to assist the agency in the continuous improvement of operations and management, and in providing a valid and objective evaluation of agency programs as a service to the public and the profession.

"The Department of Public Works has dedicated itself to continuous improvement, excellence, fiscal and personal accountability," Richard Hough, director of Walworth County Public Work, said in a press release. "The credit for this accomplishment belongs to the staff whose mission is to provide services and programs that contribute to making Walworth County a great place to live and work."

APWA’s accreditation process includes five major steps:

Self-assessment: Using the Public Works Management Practices Manual, an internal review of an agency’s practices combined with a comparison of the recommended practices contained in the manual;

Application: Once the decision has been made to commit to the Accreditation Program, the agency submits a formal application;

Improvement: After the agency has completed the self-assessment and identified areas needing improvement, the agency will work to bring all practices into an acceptable level of compliance with the recommended practices;

Evaluation: Following the completion of the improvement phase, the agency will request a site visit. The site visit will consist of a review and evaluation of the agency to determine the level of compliance with all applicable practices;

Accreditation: The Accreditation Council will review the site visit results and recommendations from the team, voting to award or deny accreditation.

For more information about APWA Accreditation, please contact APWA Accreditation Manager Nicole Shoemaker at nshoemaker@apwa.net, or (816) 595-5294.