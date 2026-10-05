Alex Gygax, along with his son Henry, cut the ribbon to officially kick off Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in downtown Lake Geneva. At right is Paul Stormberg, president of the Gygax Memorial Fund and at left is Harold Johnson, co-chairperson for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Lake Geneva officials, residents and role-playing game fans attend the kick-off ceremony for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Dawn Grandon of Delaney Street Mercantile, 905 W. Main St., sets up a vendor both for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in Library Park.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Brianna Herally, from left, Sage LeGault, Aleah Wunder, Katie Theisen and James Spoto attend the Dragon Days Fantasy Fair while dressed in costume.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
A sign directs people where some of the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival activities will be conducted.
The annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival, which was held Oct. 3-4 at various locations in downtown Lake Geneva, featured craft vendors, gaming sessions, tours of the Wizard of Lake Geneva exhibit at the Geneva Lake Museum, movies and cartoons at the Geneva Stage a hay maze, children’s fairytale story times at the Lake Geneva Public Library and tours of E. Gary Gygax’s former home at 330 Center St.
Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in Lake Geneva
The annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival, which was held Oct. 3-4 at various locations in downtown Lake Geneva, featured craft vendors, gaming sessions, tours of the Wizard of Lake Geneva exhibit at the Geneva Lake Museum, movies and cartoons at the Geneva Stage a hay maze, children’s fairytale story times at the Lake Geneva Public Library and tours of E. Gary Gygax’s former home at 330 Center St.
Dragon Days Fantasy Festival welcome
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Paul Stormberg, president of the Gygax Memorial Fund, welcomes the crowd to the annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival, during a kick-off ceremon…
Dawn Grandon
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Dawn Grandon of Delaney Street Mercantile, 905 W. Main St., sets up a vendor both for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in Library Park.
Dragon Days Festival crowd
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Lake Geneva officials, residents and role-playing game fans attend the kick-off ceremony for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival.
Ribbon Cut
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Alex Gygax, along with his son Henry, cut the ribbon to officially kick off Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in downtown Lake Geneva. At right is …
Costume Group
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Brianna Herally, from left, Sage LeGault, Aleah Wunder, Katie Theisen and James Spoto attend the Dragon Days Fantasy Fair while dressed in costume.
Harold Johnson Addresses
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Harold Johnson, co-chairperson, for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival, announces the activities that will be featured during the event.
Signs Direct
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Updated
A sign directs people where some of the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival activities will be conducted.
Walk through annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival at Library Park in downtown Lake Geneva
Alex Gygax, along with his son Henry, cut the ribbon to officially kick off Dragon Days Fantasy Festival in downtown Lake Geneva. At right is Paul Stormberg, president of the Gygax Memorial Fund and at left is Harold Johnson, co-chairperson for the Dragon Days Fantasy Festival.