Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva artist to have works displayed during fall show From the Recent stories from around the City of Lake Geneva series Dennis Hines Oct 7, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva artist Nancy Wolff will have her mosaics featured as part of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Fall Show, which runs through Nov. 8 at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St..kAm(@=77’D A:646D 92G6 366? 4@>>:DD:@?65 7@C AC:G2E6 6G6?ED 2?5 4@>>6C4:2= :?DE2==2E:@?D] $96 2=D@ 92D 4@?5F4E65 >@D2:4 4=2DD6D[ H@C<D9@AD 2?5 8C@FA 6G6?ED]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Nancy Wolff of Lake Geneva will have her mosaic artwork featured as part of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Fall Show. Submitted kAm%96 7@F?52E:@?’D u2== $9@H 2=D@ 762EFC6D A2:?E:?8D[ 46C2>:4 A:646D[ D4F=AEFC6D[ A9@E@8C2A9J 2?5 ;6H6=CJ 7C@> @E96C >6>36C 2CE:DED]k^AmkAmv2==6CJ aab :D @A6? 7C@> `_ 2]>] E@ d A]>][ %9FCD52J\|@?52J]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 22 hrs ago In this Series Recent stories from around the City of Lake Geneva 2 hrs ago Lake Geneva artist to have works displayed during fall show 9 updates Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week Art, museum exhibits in Kenosha, Racine counties this week feature a number of items. In Waunakee, it's live mariachi music amid the bananas, fried chicken and yogurt The unique program is a collaboration between the store and Create Waunakee and brings a wide range of music into the store that surprises shoppers. ‘The Poisoner’ production coming to Kenosha's Rhode Center The production, “The Poisoner,” is a neo-thriller written by playwright M.M. Haney. Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans directed and …