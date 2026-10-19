Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 19, 2026 5 hrs ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week’s games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAm&?:@? vC@G6 bc[ q2586C `ck^AmkAmtG2?DG:==6 be[ q:8 u@@E _k^Amk9am$@446Ck^9amkAm}6H q6C=:? t:D6?9@H6C a[ q2586C _k^Am kAmq2586C c[ (2E6C7@C5 _k^AmkAm$F82C #:G6C `[ q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J _k^Am People are also reading… New parking signs installed throughout downtown Lake Geneva Illinois apple orchard opens market store in Walworth UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Geneva Joint No. 4 School District seeks referendum approval Week 9 high school football scores GOP shifts attention to Bryan Steil reelection effort Lake Geneva city attorney could become appointed position 3 things that stood out from Wisconsin men's basketball's exhibition win over UW-Green Bay Botham Vineyards closing, returning to prairie and a homestead Lake Geneva Public Library to celebrate landmark designation Geneva Lake Arts Foundation assists with Holiday Home Camp project UW-Madison offers mental health resources after off-campus death Brewers' Jake Bauers adds to storybook year by winning NLCS MVP honors Lake Geneva considers options for adding more boat slips ‘Newlyweds’ makes old sitcom formula work for contemporary times k9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAm&?:@? vC@G6 b[ q2586C _k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E b[ tG2?DG:==6 _k^AmkAmr2E9@=:4 r6?EC2= b[ (:==:2>D q2J _k^Am kAmr=:?E@? b[ (:==:2>D q2J _k^Amk9am$H:>k^9amkAmq2586C ``f[ qFC=:?8E@? dbk^Am Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Freshman Noah Green gets the ball out of the air. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Cobi Lopez gets the ball and takes it past the Burlington defense. Kaitlyn Hupp Freshman Noah Green gets the ball right past the goalie to make the first goal of the game. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Nicholas Turk Jr. works to get the ball past the Burlington defenders with the help of senior Cobi Lopez. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 5 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Highlights from Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Watch Now: Related Video Kyle Larson’s championship lead has COLLAPSED! College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Watch Now: Related Video Kyle Larson’s championship lead has COLLAPSED! College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas