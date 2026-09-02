Alert Featured Top Story Topical Yerkes Foundation hosting 'Cosmic Construction' fundraiser Sep 2, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Yerkes Foundation will host its annual fall fundraiser, “Cosmic Construction,” from 6-10 p.m. Sept. 12 at Yerkes Observatory, 373 W. Geneva St. in Williams Bay.kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 =:G6 >FD:4[ 7@@5[ 5C:?<D[ 2F4E:@?[ C277=6 5C2H:?8 2?5 AC6D6?E2E:@?]k^Am The Yerkes Foundation will host its annual fall fundraiser, “Cosmic Construction,” Saturday, Sept. 12 at 373 Geneva St. in Williams Bay. Submitted, Regional News kAm!C@4665D H:== 96=A 7F?5 E96 @3D6CG2E@CJ’D 65F42E:@?2= AC@8C2>D[ 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED 2?5 42>AFD C6DE@C2E:@? AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm%@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]J6C<6D@3D6CG2E@CJ]8:G6G:CEF@FD]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]J6C<6D@3D6CG2E@CJ]8:G6G:CEF@FD]@C8k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story