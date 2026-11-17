Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Nov. 19-26 Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 17, 2026 2 hrs ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Williams Bay senior Ciara Benitez answers five questions from the Lake Geneva Regional News. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following is the prep-sports schedule for Nov. 19-26:k9amv:C=D q2D<6E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E |FD<68@[ f A]>][ }@G] a_[ |FD<68@ w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq2586C GD] uC2?<=:?[f A]>][ }@G] ac[ q2586C w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E GD] (:==:2>D q2J[ f A]>][ }@G] `h[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E !2=>JC2\t28=6[ e A]>][ }@G] a_[ !2=>JC2\t28=6 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E 2E tG2?DG:==6[ f A]>][ }@G] ac[ tG2?DG:==6 w:89 $49@@=]k^Am People are also reading… Final plans approved for demolition, construction of new downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva considers changes to boat slip and buoy rentals Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets is hosting two festive events Piers, Harbors and Lakefront Committee OKs lease renewal with boat rental company 2027 America’s Snow Sculpting Invitational will include teams from across the globe Veterans Day is Wednesday. Here’s where veterans eat free Former Milwaukee star athlete to get Brewers championship ring Walworth County Rising hosting inaugural 40 Under 40 event Nov. 19 LIVE SCOREBOARD: High school football semifinal round playoff scores Packers return 2 key contributors ahead of rematch with Vikings Major US banks face widespread service outages Wisconsin men's hockey faces a new test after first loss: How will the Badgers respond? Two-family home on Clairmont Street damaged in Saturday morning fire CFP rankings winners and losers headlined by Alabama's lead on Tennessee Lake Geneva Schools students honor veterans with concerts kAm(:==:2>D q2J 2E yF52[ fi`d A]>][ }@G] ac[ yF52 w:89 $49@@=]k^Amk9amq@JD q2D<6E32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E z6EE=6 |@CC2:?6 %:A ~77 $4C:>>286[ h 2]>][ }@G] a`[ z6EE=6 |@CC2:?6 w:89 $49@@=]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2=[ `_ 2]>][ }@G] a`[ r2E9@=:4 r6?EC2= w:89 $49@@=]k^Am kAmq:8 u@@E GD] u2:E9 r9C:DE:2?[ f A]>][ }@G] ac[ q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@=]k^Am k9amw@4<6Jk^9am kAm|:=E@? r@\@A $4C:>>286 GD] q6=@:E |6>@C:2=[ d A]>][ }@G] `h[ (@@5>2?’D $A@CED 2?5 r@?G6?E:@? r6?E6C \ |6C4J w62=E9 pC6?2]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 2 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Ciara Benitez 5 questions Williams Bay senior Ciara Benitez answers five questions from the Lake Geneva Regional News. Watch Now: Related Video Badgers players' first time in NCAA Tournament special, Ellis Jones says Neil Jones reacts to Wisconsin men's soccer getting a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament Neil Jones reacts to Wisconsin men's soccer getting a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament 'Incredible feeling' to get first-round bye, Will Smith says 'Incredible feeling' to get first-round bye, Will Smith says Wisconsin men's soccer team reacts to NCAA Tournament selection Wisconsin men's soccer team reacts to NCAA Tournament selection Watch Now: Related Video Badgers players' first time in NCAA Tournament special, Ellis Jones says Neil Jones reacts to Wisconsin men's soccer getting a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament Neil Jones reacts to Wisconsin men's soccer getting a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament 'Incredible feeling' to get first-round bye, Will Smith says 'Incredible feeling' to get first-round bye, Will Smith says Wisconsin men's soccer team reacts to NCAA Tournament selection Wisconsin men's soccer team reacts to NCAA Tournament selection