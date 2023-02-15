Giving thanks for “the beauty of holiness,” The Rt. Rev. Jeffrey D. Lee, Provisional Bishop of the 48-parish Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee, made his episcopal visitation to Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion in Lake Geneva on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion (holycommunionlakegeneva.com) encompasses 140 year-round and seasonal families.

Beyond preaching and celebrating the congregation’s namesake Holy Communion eucharistic rite, Lee also dedicated and blessed the parish’s new National Register of Historic Places marker, installed recently outside the church’s main entrance off Geneva Street.

The brass historical marker designates the listing of Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior in association with the State Historical Society of Wisconsin.

The state and national historic register designations were granted in 2021, with the marker installation and dedication delayed until 2023 to coincide with the parish’s triennial visitation by the Episcopal Bishop of Milwaukee.

The congregation, founded in 1844, built its current Early Gothic Revival-styled cut native granite and limestone church, 320 Broad St., from 1880-1882 at the then-considerable cost of $12,000 after 24 years of fundraising efforts.

Following an opening processional by cross-bearing crucifer David Collins, Parish Rector Rev. Liz Meade, Senior Diocesan Deacon Regs Scheeler and Lee to the hymn, “Alleluia, Sing to Jesus,” the altar party stepped outside into the mild winter sunshine for a dedication blessing of the anonymously-funded National Register plaque.

Tracing the four borders of the bronze marker with the base of his hooked crozier bishop’s staff, Lee, giving “praise and thanks” to God, prayed that the National Register plaque “be a sign of the legacy and hope of the Gospel” and that the congregation “may continue to flourish and grow and witness to Your love.”

The altar party then returned inside the church.

“The plaque we have now set apart is a sign of the history and future of this congregation,” Lee said to those in attendance. “Having blessed it, let us remember that it is designed to give tangible markings to the history of a building which has served its members and this community ... This house was the home of one of our pioneering Episcopal congregations in Wisconsin, founded by Jackson Kemper, the first missionary bishop of The Episcopal Church. What began in a community of farmers became one of the earliest summer resorts in the Midwest and now includes many weekend and retired residents. Through the years, the Church of the Holy Communion has baptized, married and buried hundreds of souls. It has heard the prayers and songs of thousands. It has been home to worship from four Books of Common Prayer and it has witnessed changes in liturgical style and theological understanding and in social customs. Change. Through it all. Through it all these stones have stood steady and serene, physical symbols of the constant presence and guiding light of Jesus Christ. The witness of history which this plaque commemorates gives us courage to meet the challenges of the coming years with renewed faith, hope and love. We give thanks for the past and renew our commitment to the future every time we enter into this holy place ... Let us thank God when we worship here in the beauty of holiness. Eternal God ... graciously receive our thanks for this place and accept the work of our hands offered to your honor and glory...”

Making his first episcopal visitation to Church of the Holy Communion, Lee began serving as provisional bishop designee on April 1, 2021, and was confirmed as provisional bishop on June 26, 2021. Lee is retired from the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago, where he served a 12-year call as its twelfth bishop from 2008-2020. A graduate of the University of Michigan and Wisconsin’s Nashotah House Theological Seminary, the latter founded in 1842 at Nashotah in Waukesha County, Lee served as a curate, canon to the ordinary and church developer in the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Indiana and as rector of churches in Wisconsin and Washington before being elected bishop, including St. Christopher at River Hills in north suburban Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee-based Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee (operating from 1847-1886 as the Diocese of Wisconsin) encompasses 48 congregations in 19 southern Wisconsin counties, including Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Jefferson and Waukesha locally.

Called as Holy Communion’s rector following the retirement of Rev. Dr. Kevin Huddleston, Meade began her ministry at Church of the Holy Communion on Nov. 20, arriving from her previous call at St. Timothy Episcopal Church in Crevecoeur, Mo. in suburban St. Louis.

Scheeler, of New Berlin, regularly serves as deacon at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Sussex when he is not serving Lee as senior diocesan deacon on select episcopal visitations.

Collins is a longtime parishioner at Church of the Holy Communion.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places is part of a national program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect America’s historic and archeological resources.

More than 96,000 properties are listed on the National Register, including more than 2,500 Wisconsin properties and districts listed on the National Register of Historic Places across all 72 counties, with around 50 National Register sites located across Walworth County at Darien, Delavan, East Troy, Elkhorn, Fontana, Lake Geneva, Linn, Sharon, Spring Prairie, Sugar Creek and Whitewater.

Town of Linn resident Cathy Koch, an outgoing member of the parish’s governing vestry and a congregation member since 2007, was assisted in applying for National Register designation by Lake Geneva architect Ken Etten, of McCormack & Etten Architects LLP. Etten chairs the City of Lake Geneva’s Historic Preservation Committee.

Etten and several other members of the Historic Preservation Commission were in attendance Sunday for the marker blessing and dedication.

“We were pleased to work with Cathy Koch to go through the process and obtain the plaque and give the recognition to this beautiful church and its history and how much it contributes to the history of Lake Geneva,” Etten said.

A long history

Predating Wisconsin’s 1848 statehood and founded in 1844 as one of the oldest Episcopal parishes in Walworth County, Church of the Holy Communion first worshipped in the Town of Bloomfield before relocating to its longtime site at the corner of Broad and Geneva streets in Lake Geneva in 1857.

Church of the Holy Communion is one of three Episcopal parishes in Walworth County, along with Christ Church (1844), 503 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan, and St. John’s in the Wilderness (1841), 13 S. Church St. in Elkhorn.

The first services for the parish were conducted beginning in 1844 by The Rt. Rev. Jackson Kemper, the first Episcopal bishop in the state. Subsequent services were conducted intermittently by Kemper, Nashotah House Theological Seminary founder Dr. James Lloyd Breck and other clergy from Nashotah House until the Sept. 29, 1849 arrival of Fr. John McNamara. The congregation was named after McNamara’s home parish, Church of the Holy Communion in New York City.

Replacing an earlier structure on the site, the cornerstone for Holy Communion’s current Early Gothic Revival native granite and limestone church building, which features a distinctive multi-gabled roof with dormers, was laid on Saints Simon and Jude Day—Oct. 27, 1880. The completed church building was consecrated by third Episcopal Bishop of Milwaukee Edward Randolph Welles on June 7, 1882.

According to a 1985 Wisconsin Historical Society architecture and history inventory, Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion was designed by Chicago architects Samuel Atwater Treat and Frederick L. Foltz of Treat & Foltz (1872-1897), with many of the stained glass windows designed by Henry Lord Gay, architect of some of the biggest mansions on Geneva Lake in the early 20th century. A harmonizing addition was built to the rear of the church along Broad Street in 1964 to house a parish hall, classrooms, offices and choir rooms.

According to congregation’s online historical record, some of the stained glass windows decorating the church were crafted in Munich, Germany by the enduring Franz Mayer Co. The sanctuary also houses a stained glass window by famed American artist and designer Louis Comfort Tiffany, as well as a circa-1883 Hook & Hastings two manual, 11 rank mechanical action Opus 1144 pipe organ.

Church of the Holy Communion has been included in the Wisconsin Historical Society and National Register’s Maple Park Historic District since the district’s 2005 historic designation. Now, Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion has its own unique, separate historic designation on the state and national levels.

Bishop reflects

In an interview prior to the service, Lee reflecting on the long and rich history of Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, praised the 179-year ministry of the congregation in the Lake Geneva area, calling it a “critical presence” and “landmark” in the community, not only for its “stunning” and “gorgeous” landmark church building but also for the spiritual life and witness of the church, which is fundamentally its people, with Lee illustrating with his hands and reciting the time-honored “This is the church. This is the steeple. Open the doors. See all the people” children’s Sunday School rhyme.

“The earliest Christians didn’t have buildings of their own,” Lee explained. “It’s much later in the Christian story. When purpose-built structures first began, in the early centuries, to be built, specifically for gathering the church, they were never called the House of God. The earliest way of referring to them was the House of the Church, domus ecclesiae ... and it’s ever been thus ... This place is hallowed because of the people of God who’ve used it as their home ... It’s clear that this is the House of the Church. It’s not a museum. It’s a living organism makes this its home—and that’s what makes it holy.”

Lee said the presence of early Episcopal congregations forming in “outposts” across the Northwest Territory wilderness in places like Lake Geneva, Delavan and Elkhorn in the 1800s were “signs the church was alive and well in this territory,” with Jackson Kemper, the first officially-designated missionary bishop of the Episcopal Church, practicing his ministry across Wisconsin “out of his sidepack on his horse.”

“We (the Episcopal Church) are wound up deeply in the history of the Wisconsin Territory...,” Lee said. “We are pioneers. We thought it important. The church was passionate about sending missionaries to rough it out here in the prairie. We were here early. I think of places like Church of the Holy Communion as physical reminders of that reality that was planted a long time ago—and continues.”

Lee spoke to the “beauty of holiness” as it applies to Church of the Holy Communion, noting the global Anglican Communion, of which the Episcopal Church is part, is known for “a theology of beauty.”

“Anglicans were dazzled by God’s beauty—the arts, music, poetry,” Lee said. “Our theology is prayed and sung and put into beauty ... The primary theology is the experience of being together in prayer, singly or better yet corporately, and having your breath taken away.”

Meade noted that Lee, making his first visit to Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, “walked into the sanctuary and was wowed.”

Lee said while there’s a “price tag” that comes with National Register designation for the congregation—“you can’t change anything significant”—the historic status also comes with a certain cachet of historical and architectural evangelism.

“I think the recognition, the sense of history—we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we’re here for the long haul, we’ve been here a long time, we plan to be here a long time—is a message that can be used,” Lee said. “I look at that plaque, I look at that designation, and with a lively congregation in place that’s powerful. I think it’s a really wonderful thing, precisely as it’s happened here ... Bring people here and dazzle them with the beauty of the place.”

