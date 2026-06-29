Alert Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT WednesdayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning is in place due to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values reaching up to 106 degrees. The warning remains effective until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.Affected Areas:East Central WisconsinSouth Central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Heat index values up to 106 degrees.Persistently high temperatures and humidity.Impacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.Safety Tips: People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Adam Silver stands by 65-game rule, gives update on Kawhi Leonard Aspiration investigation Why Packers' top draft pick says there's 'never enough' off-field work Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Drink plenty of fluids.Stay in air-conditioned environments.Avoid direct sun exposure.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially those vulnerable to heat.Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Recognize and act on symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Extreme Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: High Heat Index Values Through Tuesday Evening Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Top stories for June 29, 2026 Top stories for June 29, 2026 Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Top stories for June 29, 2026 Top stories for June 29, 2026 Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon Why the June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon