Alert Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Jul 1, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT: Stay Cool and SafeWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 7 PM CDT this evening. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees are expected.Affected Areas:Portions of east central WisconsinSouth central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect:Heat index values reaching 100 to 105 degreesHigh humidity contributing to the heat Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnessesPotential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluidsStay in air-conditioned environmentsAvoid direct sunlightCheck on relatives and neighbors, especially those vulnerable to heatWear lightweight, loose-fitting clothingLimit strenuous activities to early morning or eveningStay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed to ensure your safety during this extreme heat event.When to Check Back: Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Racine and Kenosha Counties experiencing heat wave this week The highest heat index can be expected in the late morning and afternoon. Extreme Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: High Heat Index Values Through Tuesday Evening Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans Watch Now: Related Video The construction of not 1 but 2 interstate bridges over the Wisconsin River WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin WisEye Morning Minute: 2026 Election Administration in Wisconsin Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans SCOTUS upholds transgender athlete bans