Alert Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Jun 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Updated 28 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT WednesdayWhat’s Happening:A dangerous heat wave is affecting the region with heat index values reaching up to 105 degrees. The extreme heat warning remains in effect until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.Affected Areas:East Central WisconsinSouth Central WisconsinSoutheast WisconsinWhat to Expect:Heat index values up to 105 degrees.High humidity levels contributing to the heat. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Impacts: Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.Safety Tips: People are also reading… UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus How the Packers' 6 draft picks have fared this offseason Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Retail anomaly Johnson’s One Stop thrives in rural Crawford County Nearly 500 new apartment units to be developed in Kenosha following Plan Commission’s OK Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.Remain in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible.Avoid direct sunlight and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.Limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially those vulnerable to heat.Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed during this extreme heat event.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until WED 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday Extreme Heat Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning: High Heat Index Values Through Tuesday Evening Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for June 30, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for June 30, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs WisEye Morning Minute: Sunsetting state programs OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. OKC musicians preview Great American State Fair set in Washington, D.C. Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill Speaker Mike Johnson asserts Trump won't veto housing bill