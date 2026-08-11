Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:02 AM CDT until TUE 3:30 AM CDT Aug 11, 2026 Aug 11, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Strong Winds and Hail Expected Until 3:30 AM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern Wisconsin. A severe thunderstorm is currently located over Clinton, moving southeast at 25 mph.Affected Areas:Southwestern Walworth CountySoutheastern Rock CountyIncluding cities such as Delavan, Williams Bay, and ClintonWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphHail up to the size of quarters (1.00 inch) Impacts:Potential hail damage to vehiclesPossible wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees People are also reading… Walworth County native helps produce documentary about Bob Uecker Lake Geneva wins second annual putting competition; winnings donated to storm victims Plan Commission OKs permit for renovation of Main Street building 10th OWI conviction gets Madison man a 9½-year prison sentence Personnel Committee approves changes to conduct policy for elected officials Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Adams Electric in Elkhorn selected as a 2026 Future 50 company Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Art in the Park in Lake Geneva, brat & corn roast in Williams Bay Badger Boys Cross Country ready to chase another Southern Lakes crown Worker dies after falling through roof at Grant County construction site Mark Eugene Pearson Food recalls keep growing. Eggs, lettuce, soup and more affected Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Special Weather Statement until TUE 3:00 AM CDT Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail Early This Morning Should you run an air conditioner when there is smoke outside? Experts say healthy people should not be harmed by short-term smoke exposure, but encouraged people to stay inside when at all possible. Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Elections Commission Ahead of August 11 Partisan Primary Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Top stories for Aug. 11, 2026 Top stories for Aug. 11, 2026 Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Wisconsin Elections Commission Ahead of August 11 Partisan Primary Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Practical Tips for Helping Pets Adjust to a New Home Top stories for Aug. 11, 2026 Top stories for Aug. 11, 2026 Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens Europe Braces for Another Heatwave as Drought Deepens