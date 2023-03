Water main work is scheduled for March 15 near the intersection of South Lakeshore Drive and Pine Tree Lane in the City of Lake Geneva.

Delays are expected, and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Excavation is required at the intersection to install a new water main.

Contractors will be flagging traffic and delays in normal traffic patterns are expected.

Suggested alternative routes include Wells Street (Highway H) and South Edwards Boulevard (Highway 120).