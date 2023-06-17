At its February meeting, the Walworth County Board of Supervisors voted to rename the White River County Park trail network the Nancy Russell Trail Network in honor of former County Board Chair Nancy Russell.

"Nancy Russell was instrumental in the acquisition and development of White River County Park," Walworth County Board Chair Rick Stacey said in a press release. "Because of Nancy, generations of Walworth County residents will be able to enjoy this beautiful park. Renaming the trail network in her honor acknowledges that legacy."

The dedication of the Nancy Russell Trail Network will be held 9 a.m., June 24 at White River County Park, 6503 Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva.

Stacey and Walworth County Parks Committee member Merilee Holst will speak before unveiling the new Nancy Russell Trail Network signs.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Friends of White River County Park will host its annual Founders’ Day picnic, with guided walks, family-friendly activities, and history and information about the park. The group will also provide grilled lunch. The event is free; freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information about White River County Park, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/828/White-River-Park.