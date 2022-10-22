Proposed land use change would allow pharmaceutical company to expand in Lake Geneva

A proposed amendment to Lake Geneva’s comprehensive plan would allow a pharmaceutical equipment company to add more parking stalls and expand its operations.

Representatives from Plas-tech Engineering have requested that the property located at 875 Geneva Park be rezoned from planned business to planned industrial on the comprehensive plan’s future land use map.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved the proposed land use change during a joint meeting with the city council, Oct. 10.

City council members are set to vote on the proposed land use amendment, Oct. 24.

Company officials plan to install eight new parking stalls at the south end of the property, located in front of the Plas-tech building, and 29 new parking stalls west of the building.

Plas-tech Engineering representatives plan to expand their operations to the north and east of the Geneva Parkway facility, but the expansion is not included in the plan to install the additional parking spaces.

“In order to do that, they would have to rezone both of those parcels in addition to the land they are on now, and that would allow them to expand the light industrial land use that they are doing now,” Jackie Mich, city planning consultant for Vandewalle & Associates, said. “However, that’s not what the comprehensive plan recommends so they are requesting an amendment to consider showing both of those parcels for planned industrial.”

Plas-tech Engineering manufactures syringes for the pharmaceutical industry and moldings for medical equipment and technology.

Lake Geneva’s comprehensive plan is updated every 10 years.

The last time the comprehensive plan was updated was in 2020; however, residents and business representatives can request amendments to the plan every year.

“The City of Lake Geneva receives somewhat regular requests to the comprehensive plan. Most of those request amendments are to the future land use map, which recommends a land use for every parcel in the city and within the city’s planning area,” Mich said. “Because the city receives so many requests for plan amendments, several years ago we established a comprehensive plan amendment cycle to organize all of those requests and to give the city ample time to review them.”