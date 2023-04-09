A new date has been set for the March 25 OneMeal food packaging event at Williams Bay Middle School-High School that had been cancelled due to an early spring snowstorm.

The open-to-the-community food packaging event has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m. in the commons at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

“We’ve rescheduled it to May so there shouldn’t be any snowstorms,” said Principal Emily Soley-Johnson of the community-wide event, which will also include participation incentives including raffle prizes and donuts.

The event is being hosted by the school with a goal of packaging 30,000 meals in support of OneMeal, a program of Rockford, Ill.-based nonprofit Kids Around the World.

“Lakeland Church reached out to the local high schools back in November and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Soley-Johnson recalled. “They were interested in doing a local partnership to bring this meal packing group to the community to support people around the world by packing the meals.”

Soley-Johnson said a minimum of 50 volunteers are needed to pack 30,000 meals during the 2-hour event.

“I’m optimistic,” she said. “I bet we can get over 100. Come and check it out. It’s two hours. It’s short. It’s easy. You don’t have to set up. You don’t have to clean up. All you have to do is show up.”

Those ages 12-plus are welcomed to participate. Register at tinyurl.com/kidsonemeal.

OneMeal, which provides tens of thousands of meals daily in 34 overseas countries, empowers groups and their volunteers to pack meals for impoverished children throughout the world. One in seven children currently suffers food insecurity and lives in a chronic state of malnutrition.

For more information, visit kidsaroundtheworld.com.

