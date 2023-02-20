Dr. Roman Berezovski, board certified physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain medicine doctor, has joined Mercyhealth Pain Center–Walworth in Lake Geneva.
“Pain takes a tremendous toll, not only in human suffering, but also causes enormous disruptions in personal relationships and employment,” Berezovski said in a press release. “As a pain medicine specialist, I have found that taking a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to pain management can result in early functional restoration and prevention of disability. With all the advancements in pain management in recent years, I aim to find the best possible options to help to improve my patients’ physical pain. My goal is to find the underlying cause and to make pain manageable and to help improve function, mobility and activities in daily living.”
After earning his medical degree at Samara State Medical University, Russia, Berezovski served his physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
He then completed an anesthesiology-based pain medicine fellowship at Henry Ford Medical System in Detroit. He is certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain medicine.
Berezovski’s special interests include interventional procedures to relieve pain.
To make an appointment with Berezovski, call Mercyhealth Pain Center–Walworth, N2950 Wisconsin Highway 67 in Lake Geneva at 262-245-0535.