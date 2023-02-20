“Pain takes a tremendous toll, not only in human suffering, but also causes enormous disruptions in personal relationships and employment,” Berezovski said in a press release. “As a pain medicine specialist, I have found that taking a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to pain management can result in early functional restoration and prevention of disability. With all the advancements in pain management in recent years, I aim to find the best possible options to help to improve my patients’ physical pain. My goal is to find the underlying cause and to make pain manageable and to help improve function, mobility and activities in daily living.”