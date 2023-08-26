Lake Geneva officials have decided to discontinue a proposed trail extension project that has caused concern among residents for more than a year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Aug. 14, to not continue with the South Street trail extension project and a grant application to help fund the project.

Whether to continue with the project and grant application has been a topic of debate among city aldermen during the past couple of months.

The City of Lake Geneva received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2020 to help fund the project.

Plans for the proposed project was set to include extending the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.

The extended trail would have led to a proposed future Geneva Lakes YMCA campus located near the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120, as well as west along South Street and at Lake Shore Drive leading to Big Foot Beach State Park.

Several residents who live near South Street had expressed concerns related to the project including tree removal, potential water runoff, traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which was set to be about 10 feet.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved several revisions to the plan September 2022 to help address the residents’ concerns, and to have City Administrator Dave Nord discuss revised plans and grant application with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Also in September 2022, city aldermen approved to halt outside spending on the trail extension project until the revised plans and grant application were approved by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Nord advised the aldermen during the city council public works committee meeting, June 26, that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wanted the city to submit the revised plans for the project to determine whether they were going to approve the revised plan and grant application.

Since that time, whether to submit the revised plans and grant application has gone back and forth among the city council committees. Submitting the revised plans and grant application would have cost the city between $20,000 and $30,000.

The public works committee approved, June 26, to submit the revised plans and grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Members of the finance, licensing and regulation committee approved, July 5, to send the item back to the public works committee for further review and discussion.

The public works committee unanimously recommended, July 24, to discontinue the trail extension project and grant application.

Members of the full city council supposedly put the issue to rest, Aug. 14, by approving to discontinue the South Street trail extension project and the transportation alternatives program grant.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said she feels some type of bicycle or pedestrian path should be installed along South Street for safety reasons but feels it would be better to establish a trail on the south side of the street instead of the north side where the proposed trail was set to be located, because it would not have as much of an affect on residents.

“The fact that there isn’t a bike or pedestrian lane on that road makes me nervous but I understand the residents don’t want it in their front yard and don’t want their trees taken down,” Straube said. “I wish we could put it on the south side of the road but unfortunately that can’t happen and since that can’t happen I feel we should probably table this for now. I don’t know if there’s a way to ever put it on the south side of the road where it is more logical and it wouldn’t cause all the trees on the north side to be taken down.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said city officials should have done a better job of informing residents about the project from the beginning.

“We would like to think we did do that but obviously we didn’t. They were notified by separate meetings where people showed up, and they started asking questions and putting things together,” Fesenmaier said. “So hopefully we can learn that lesson that when we do these grants and when they do impact people directly, we need to make a special effort to send information by multiple means and communications so that people are aware.”

Fesenmaier said she would like the city to consider working on other safety-related projects near South Street including establishing crosswalks across South Street from Lake Geneva Boulevard and Bonnie Brae Lane; making intersections on Bloomfield Road, Wells Street and South Street more accessible to residents with disabilities; and establishing sidewalks along Badger High School near the auditorium and near the Family Apartments.

She said she would like to start discussing those projects during the Aug. 28 public works committee meeting.

Fesenmaier said she appreciates the residents for expressing their concerns to city aldermen during the past year.

“I applaud the people on South Street for continuously coming to make sure we understand what you live with along that road because we don’t,” Fesenmaier said. “We can travel it, we can walk it, we can ride it, but they live there. So they were in a unique position to inform us.”

Alderwoman Linda Frame also thanked the residents for presenting their concerns to the city council. She said discontinuing the project and grant application would help ease the residents’ concerns.

“None of us can imagine what you have been going through,” Frame said. “You have been hoping for so long that this would stop. I believe this is the right action to be done. We need to be done with this grant. We need to let these people live in their homes and be happy and rest, and we will all have a block party. I believe this is the best decision we could make for these people.”

Several residents who live near South Street attended the Aug. 14 city council meeting to ask the aldermen to not continue with the project and grant application.

Kelly Nickel of Lake Geneva asked the council members to discontinue the grant and focus on other safety-related projects that need to be completed near Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School.

“We’re going in the wrong direction that we need to go which is to improve the safety of the intersections closer to the schools,” Nickel said. “If we move forward with this grant, we’re still in the maybe position for God knows how long. We would still be, beholden to what the state wants us to do to fulfill those conditions of the grant. I think we’re being held back down from doing what we need to do which is to improve the safety of those sidewalks and intersections for students.”

Lois Preusser of Lake Geneva also asked the council members to discontinue the trail project and work on other projects that need to be completed near South Street.

“Let’s use the remaining balance to move forward with improving the intersections near the schools instead of spending more money on getting over hurdles to create an off-street path that would distract from the character of South Street,” Preusser said.

Joseph Rowell of Lake Geneva also asked the aldermen to end the trail project and grant application.

“The grant needs to be returned so we can finally put this issue to rest,” Rowell said.