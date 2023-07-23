Lake Geneva aldermen have taken a step back on whether to continue with a proposed trail extension project and grant application.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committee approved, June 26, to submit revised plans and grant application for a trail extension project to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation by a 3-2 vote.
The full city council still has to approve whether to submit the revised plans and grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee approved, July 5, to send the item back to the public works committee for further review and discussion.
The motion to send the item back to the public works committee was approved by a 3-2 vote with alderwomen Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Cindy Yager voting “no.”
The City of Lake Geneva received a $835,316 transportation alternatives program grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in 2020 to help fund the proposed trail extension project with the city paying about 20% of the cost.
Plans for the project include extending the South Street bicycle trail, which runs near Badger High School and Lake Geneva Middle School, by about 1.5 miles.
The extended trail would lead to the site of a proposed future Geneva Lakes Family YMCA campus located near the the intersection of Highway H and Highway 120. The trail also is set to be extended west along South Street and at Lake Shore Drive leading to Big Foot State Beach Park.
Several residents who live near South Street had expressed concerns related to the project including tree removal, potential water runoff, possible traffic concerns and the width of the trail, which is set to be about 10 feet.
City aldermen approved several revisions to the plan last September to help address some of the resident’s concerns.
Some of the revisions that were approved include removing a proposed trail on the north side of South Street; removing and repaving a trail east of Big Foot Beach State Park to the west driveway of and Badger High School; removing and repaving an asphalt area on South Street in front of Badger High School; and removing a proposal to tear out and repave an asphalt area parallel to the high school auditorium.
City aldermen approved last September to halt outside spending on the trail extension project until the revised plan and grant application were approved by state officials.
The city council members also approved last September to have City Administrator Dave Nord discuss the proposed changes to the project and grant application with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Nord announced during the June 26 public works committee meeting that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants the city to submit the revised plans for the trail extension project to determine whether they are going to approved the revised plans and grant application.
He said submitting the revised plans and grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation could cost the city between $20,000 and $30,000.
Nord said the cost to submit the revised plans and grant application would be a part of the 2020 grant award, but the city would have to pay the cost upfront.
After some discussing during that meeting, the public works committee narrowly approved to submit the revised plans and grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
During the July 5 finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Fesenmaier proposed instead of using a portion of the grant money on existing trails, the city could use the funding for other much needed projects including installing a new continuous path along South Street near the Family Apartments; installing a new 10-foot bike path along Bloomfield Road near the Family Apartments; and installing a new 10-foot bike path along Wells Street near Badger High School.
Fesemaier said the city also could use the grant money to make intersections on Bloomfield Road, Wells Street and South Street more accessible to residents with disabilities.
“The priorities for the grant is to improve safety,” Fesenmaier said. “That is why we submitted it.”
Fesemaier said the city could either use the grant money to work on the new projects that she proposed; use the grant money to work on existing trails; or not spend money from the grant and work on the new projects that she proposed.
“We can stop the TAP grant and just say, ‘No, things changed. The money changed. The path changed. We’re not interested in it at this point,’” Fesenmaier said. “We can go with the current idea of ripping of paths just to spend money or we can put some paths in at intersections that are in need of improvements with the money.”
Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said the purpose of the grant funding is to connect the South Street trail from the middle school and high school to Big Foot Beach State Park.
“Removing any work from the state park is probably not an option because it wouldn’t make that connection,” Rauch said.
After some discussion, Alderman Ken Howell made a motion to submit the revised plans and grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. However, Howell’s motion failed because of a lack of a second motion.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker later made a motion to stop the trail project and grant application and work on other needed projects. Yunker’s motion also failed because of a lack of a second motion.
“It doesn’t sound to me that this is settled yet,” Howell said. “If we say ‘no,’ we’re giving up the grant. If we say ‘yes’ we’re spending approximately $30,000 to keep going on this thing and settling it.”
Nord advised the finance committee members to send the item back to the public works committee for further discussion, which they narrowly approved.
“If there’s changes to be had my only recommendation would be, once again, to take it back to the public works committee and see if you can get consensus,” Nord said. “Because at this point, we can’t make things up as we go along and say I like this here but I don’t like that. That’s not going to cut it. There needs to be a unified council decision saying, ‘This is what we’re going to do. Will the state accept it?’ Anything else is just wasting time.”
Nord said he is not certain how much time the city as to submit the revised plans and grant application.
“You’re running the clock out,” Nord said. “You’re going to look up eventually and the time will be up.”
