Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Schools seeks mentors for 'Mini Badgers' program Dennis Hines Aug 20, 2026 3 hrs ago × ZMG - Buzz60 Back-to-school season is almost upon us and planning your list ahead of time will help you keep expenses to a minimum and help you stay within your budget. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story! Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District is seeking peer models to help mentor fellow “Mini Badgers.”kAm|6282? {2HD@?[ DA64:2= 65F42E:@? 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D2:5] “pE E92E 286[ D@>6 @7 E96 DEF56?ED H:E9 xt!D 92G6 DA64:7:4 8@2=D E92E 2C6 C62==J 3F:=5:?8 2C@F?5 D@4:2= D<:==D]”k^AmkAm!2C6?ED H9@ 2C6 :?E6C6DE65 :? 92G:?8 E96:C 49:=5 D6CG6 2D 2 A66C >@56= 2C6 2D<65 E@ DF3>:E 2? :?E6C6DE 7@C> 2?5 H:== E96? 4@>A=6E6 2 “DE286D 2?5 286D” BF6DE:@??2:C6 E@ 56E6C>:?6 :7 E96:C 49:=5 :D 2 7:E 7@C E96 AC@8C2>]k^AmkAmr9:=5C6? H9@ 2C6 56E6C>:?65 E@ 36 6=:8:3=6 E@ D6CG6 2D 2 A66C >@56= H:== 36 2D<65 E@ C68:DE6C 2?5 A2J 2 @?6\E:>6 S`__ 766]k^Am Central-Denison Elementary School is the site for the “Mini Badgers” early childhood learning program. Dennis Hines kAm“%96 C62D@? 7@C E92E :D E@ >2<6 DFC6 E96 72>:=:6D 2C6 4@>>:EE65 E@ 2EE6?5:?8 E96 AC@8C2>[ 3642FD6 E96 2EE6?52?46 2?5 4@?D:DE6?4J H:== 36 E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 E96 AC@8C2>[ 2?5 :E 2=D@ 2==@HD FD E@ AFC492D6 DFAA=:6D 2?5 D?24<D 7@C E96 AC@8C2>[” {2HD@? D2:5]k^Am kAms:DEC:4E @77:4:2=D 2C6 D66<:?8 `_ AC6D49@@=\286 49:=5C6? 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D2:5 E96 AC@8C2> H:== 36?67:E 2== DEF56?ED H9@ 2C6 :?G@=G65]k^Am kAm“%96J’C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 C646:G:?8 G6CJ 9:89\BF2=:EJ 65F42E:@? 7C@> DFA6CG:D@CD 2?5 6IA6C:6?465 65F42E@CD[” {2HD@? D2:5] k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]=2<686?6G2D49@@=D]4@>^24256>:4\AC@8C2>D^>:?:32586CDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]=2<686?6G2D49@@=D]4@>^24256>:4\AC@8C2>D^>:?:32586CDk^2m]k^Am Lake Geneva Public Library hosts “Storywagon: Dino Discovery” program Nicholas Wiersum, curator for the Dinosaur Discover Museum in Kenosha, displays a fossil of a dinosaur footprint during his presentation at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Dennis Hines Nicholas Wiersum displayed a box of items portraying a fossil dig. Dennis Hines Nicholas Wiersum featured a variety of artifacts during his presentation at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Dennis Hines Lake Geneva Public Library patrons look through some items that Nicholas Wiersum displayed during his presentation. Dennis Hines Nicholas Wiersum, curator for the Dinosaur Discover Museum, displays items he has found during some of his fossil digs. Dennis Hines, Regional News Nicholas Wiersum highlights some of the items that he has found and that are featured at the Dinosaur Discover Museum in Kenosha. Dennis Hines Lake Geneva Public Library patrons listen to Nicholas Wiersum’s “Dino Discovery” presentation on June 25. Dennis Hines Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 16 hrs ago Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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