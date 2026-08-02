Alert Featured Top Story Topical Walworth County to conduct aquatic species search event Aug 2, 2026 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walworth County residents are invited to join a statewide search for aquatic invasive species 8:30 a.m.-12:30 Saturday, Aug. 8.kAm%96 6G6?E[ <?@H? 2D pBF2E:4 x?G2D:G6 $A64:6D $?2AD9@E s2J[ 2D<D A2CE:4:A2?ED E@ >@?:E@C DEC62>D[ =2<6D 2?5 H6E=2?5D 2E 56D:8?2E65 D:E6D 7@C D:8?D @7 ?@?\?2E:G6 A=2?ED 2?5 2?:>2=D E92E A@D6 C:D<D E@ (:D4@?D:? H2E6CH2JD 2?5 H:=5=:76]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED H:== >66E 2E (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ v@G6C?>6?E r6?E6C[ `__ (] (2=H@CE9 $E] :? t=<9@C?[ 7@C 2 3C:67 EC2:?:?8 367@C6 9625:?8 @FE E@ 2 92?57F= @7 =@42E:@?D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?EJ]k^Am kAm“px$ $?2AD9@E s2J :D 2 8C62E @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C C6D:56?ED E@ 86E :?G@=G65 :? AC@E64E:?8 E96:C =@42= H2E6CH2JD[” (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ {2?5 &D6 U2>Aj #6D@FC46 |2?286>6?E s6AFEJ s:C64E@C |2?5J q@??6G:==[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “%96 DF446DD @7 E9:D 6G6?E ECF=J 56A6?5D @? G@=F?E66CDj H6 9@A6 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ C6D:56?ED H:== ;@:? FD @? pF8] g]”k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva Plan Commission approves permit for wedding venue on Wesley Inn & Resort site Texas man dies after car and minivan collide on Interstate 43 in Delavan Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Tree worker dies after suspected lightning strike in Whitewater New details emerge about the moments before police shot Corey Ruiz Sidney Stables estate, former home of Andy Gump comic strip creator, on market Madison's newest wellness trend comes through an IV drip Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Lake Geneva ends emergency declaration related to July 3 storm Lake Geneva Public Library to conduct annual craft swap Lake Geneva area lodging facilities offering special summer menus Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Mandela Barnes drops out of governor’s race Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus kAm$?2AD9@E s2J :D 4@@C5:?2E65 :? A2CE?6CD9:A H:E9 &(\|25:D@? s:G:D:@? @7 tIE6?D:@?[ E96 (:D4@?D:? s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= #6D@FC46D 2?5 >@C6 E92? a_ @E96C A2CE?6CD]k^AmkAmx?7@C>2E:@? 4@==64E65 5FC:?8 E96 6G6?E H:== 36 AC@G:565 E@ E96 (:D4@?D:? s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= #6D@FC46D E@ :?7@C> 2?5 8F:56 >@?:E@C:?8 2?5 C6DA@?D6 677@CED]k^Am kAm%96 6G6?E :D 7C66 2?5 :D C64@>>6?565 7@C A6@A=6 g J62CD @C @=56C]k^Am kAm|:?@CD >FDE 36 244@>A2?:65 3J 2? 25F=E] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 E@ C68:DE6C[ G:D:E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEADi^^H2G]6IE6?D:@?]H:D4]65F^6G6?EDQm9EEADi^^H2G]6IE6?D:@?]H:D4]65F^6G6?EDk^2m]k^Am Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Burlington Catholic Central High School receives grants worth $15,000 The school will spend the money on upgraded education materials and building operations. Pillar Health offers free school supplies for local families Pillar Health appointments in Kenosha — which are available throughout the summer — include well-child visits, school physicals, sports physic… KUSD explores organizational review of Educational Support Center Kenosha Unified School District administration provided study proposals from EAB and Hanover Research, national research agencies serving educ… Parkside Works executive director announces retirement John Skalbeck, assistant vice chancellor for academic partnerships at UW-Parkside, will succeed Donovan, the university announced Thursday. Si… Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Watch Now: Related Video Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Verona Area Concert Band rehearses Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Recording of police radio traffic leading up shooting of Corey Ruiz Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms