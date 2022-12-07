Whitewater man from Nicaragua charged after stealing ID to gain employment and more from this week's criminal complaints

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from Nov. 30–Dec.5. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.
Whitewater man charged with identity theft
Jeyson A Rizo Meija, 25, of 123 S Cottage St. Whitewater, has been charged with identity theft-financial gain. On Sept. 16, a Whitewater police officer conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Cruze that nearly struck another vehicle in the City of Whitewater. The driver identified himself as Lenis Adonis Rizo Meija.” At the time of the traffic stop, the registration was expired and “Lenis” claimed that the vehicle belonged to his brother, but when the officer checked the registration, it was registered to the alias “Jeyson Rizo.” The officer searched the vehicle and found a wallet that had a Nicaragua voter identification card with the name "Jeyson Abimael Rizo Mejia,” the defendant. The officer also located a fake Wisconsin ID card and a fake social security card, both of which contained the initials “OIR” on them. Meija later admitted that the cards were stolen and he knew it was a crime to be in possession of them. He said he obtained the cards around one year ago to be able to work. Contact was made with “OIR” and he wanted to press charges.
Illinois man charged with 4th OWI
Ted V. Cox, 54, of 313 Briar Cliff St SW, Poplar Creek, Ill., has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-fourth offense. On July 7, in the Town of Lafayette a 4:45 a.m., Cox was pulled over after the officer matching the vehicle description. When the officer approached the vehicle, the defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and acknowledged that he consumed six to seven Keystone Light Beers three hours prior. The test results came back with the defendant blowing a 0.098. He was previously charged with the same crime in 1990, 1997 and 2011.