Whitewater man from Nicaragua charged after stealing ID to gain employment and more from this week's criminal complaints

Whitewater man charged with identity theft

Jeyson A Rizo Meija, 25, of 123 S Cottage St. Whitewater, has been charged with identity theft-financial gain. On Sept. 16, a Whitewater police officer conducted a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet Cruze that nearly struck another vehicle in the City of Whitewater. The driver identified himself as Lenis Adonis Rizo Meija.” At the time of the traffic stop, the registration was expired and “Lenis” claimed that the vehicle belonged to his brother, but when the officer checked the registration, it was registered to the alias “Jeyson Rizo.” The officer searched the vehicle and found a wallet that had a Nicaragua voter identification card with the name "Jeyson Abimael Rizo Mejia,” the defendant. The officer also located a fake Wisconsin ID card and a fake social security card, both of which contained the initials “OIR” on them. Meija later admitted that the cards were stolen and he knew it was a crime to be in possession of them. He said he obtained the cards around one year ago to be able to work. Contact was made with “OIR” and he wanted to press charges.