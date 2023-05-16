Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from May 9 - May 15. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Delavan woman charged with 5 counts of neglecting a child

Tabitha J Akin, 27, of 800 block E Wisconsin St., Delavan, has been charged with five counts of neglecting a child. When officers from the Delavan Police Department arrived at a residence in the City of Delavan on April 9 for a welfare check, they met the defendant who was incoherent, slurring her words, and unable to list her children’s names. Five young children were in the residence at the time. The defendant was also unable to provide what day it was or when the children last ate. Akin’s PBT result was .308. According the criminal complaint, the condition of the residence was dirty with nails, batteries, screws, loose pills, prescription pill bottles, clothing, trash, toys, and overturned furniture scattered throughout the residence.

Elkhorn man mistakenly fires gun, accidently hits another man in the arm

Chad Michael Lessard, 25, of W5000 block Park Dr., Elkhorn, has been charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon; negligent handling of a weapon; possession of a firearm while intoxicated; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC); and possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 29, police from the Walworth County Sherriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Town of Sugar Creek for a person with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground in physical distress with a woman next to him holding a towel on his upper arm before an officer was able to provide a tourniquet. The victim was in the bathroom when he was accidently struck by a bullet in the arm. Lessard, the defendant, had purchased the gun earlier in the day. The defendant stated that he took out his Glock to clean it and removed the magazine from the pistol in an attempt to try and disassemble the gun. But according to the criminal complaint, the defendant believed that the trigger was mistakenly set to fire, causing the gun to shoot a round through the bathroom door. An officer found a blue vape pen that contained cannabis in his time at the residence.

Darien woman found with methamphetamine in her purse at Oak Hill Cemetery

Ashlyn R Dybowski, 23, of 300 block Sweet Rd., Darien, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places. A detective from the Lake Geneva Police Department was on patrol April 24 when a saw a vehicle pull into Oak Hill Cemetery within 1,000 feet of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and School. The detective made contact with the vehicle driven by the defendant. Seth J. Gayhart, who faces three charges stemming from the same incident, was in the passenger seat. In the vehicle, the detective noticed a black semiautomatic handgun between Gayhart’s legs. He later admitted as a felon, he wasn’t allowed to be in possession of a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of 3.6 grams of methamphetamine. During a search of the vehicle, a vial of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine was found inside the defendant’s purse.

