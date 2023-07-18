Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 10 – July 16. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Elkhorn man charged with 4th OWI

Jason Dopkowski, 43, of 900 block N Pheasant Way, Elkhorn, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense. On July 9 in the Town of Geneva, the defendant was pulled over in his vehicle after allegedly leaving the scene of a fight in the City of Elkhorn. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office observed the defendant operate a motor vehicle on US Highway 12 and Maclean Road at 7:59 p.m. in the City of Elkhorn. The defendant emitted an odor of intoxicants and admitted to consuming two Long Islands alcoholic beverages prior to providing a PBT result of .106. The defendant was previously charged with the same crime in 2005 (Illinois), 2013 (Indiana), and 2014 (Indiana).

Delavan man allegedly violates injunction, visits unannounced with his ex in the vicinity

Thomas E Burgess, 32, of 100 block N Harrison St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments; and a violation of injunction – harassment. On July 3, according to the criminal complaint, an officer from the City of Delavan police was dispatched to a location known as the “Mill Pond” on Waterworks Drive in the City of Delavan in regards to a protection order violation. A woman stated that the defendant had come to the mill pond where she had been swimming with her children. The father of the children, the defendant, reportedly called the children through a fence and told them to come see him, which was in violation of his bail to be on any premises temporarily occupied by the woman. Despite that, the defendant still talked to his children while the woman managed to take a picture of the interaction with herself in the photo. She stated that the defendant has made several attempts to contact her using different phone numbers, but it was not proven.

Delavan man charged with several drug-related offenses

Zachary S. Austin, 28, of 100 block S Terrace St., Delavan, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of narcotic drugs; misdemeanor bail jumping; possess/illegally obtain a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 7, a City of Delavan police officer responded to a residence a residence in the City of Delavan. According to the criminal complaint, the officer met with the defendant, Austin, and entered his garage where she observed smoking pipes, snorting straws, and a small mound of white powder (tested positive for methamphetamine) on a plate with a razor blade and snorting straw beside it. The officer then observed three prescription bottles with medication pills inside them with a different name on the bottles. The prescriptions were for hydroxyzine, Tamsulosin, and Venclexta. Another prescription bottle was found with a yellow sticky note on it that read “Methylphenidate 10mg Ritalin.” Ritalin is a Schedule II narcotic drug. Later, the mother of the defendant told the officer that the defendant has no prescription to any medications.

