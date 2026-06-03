Alert Featured Top Story Topical Natural Grocers to open in Lake Geneva on June 10 Jun 3, 2026 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Natural Grocers is scheduled to open in Lake Geneva on June 10 at 600 N. Edwards Blvd.kAm%96 DE@C6 :D E96 4@>A2?JVD 7:CDE :? (:D4@?D:?]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>F?:EJ 92D 366? :?G:E65 E@ 46=63C2E6 E96 @A6?:?8[ DE2CE:?8 2E gi`d 2]>] H:E9 2 Sa[d__ 5@?2E:@? AC6D6?E2E:@? E@ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u@@5 !2?ECJ[ 7@==@H65 3J 2? @77:4:2= C:33@?\4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J]k^AmkAms@@CD H:== @A6? 2E giaf 2]>]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Grand Geneva Resort & Spa launched the Wee Nip golf course, a compact 11-hole course with holes roughly 90 yards in length. The course tar… Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn The campus is set to host community events, educational programs, business meetings, weddings, worship services and fundraisers. State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner April 17 and became final May 17. New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Clothing store owner Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files location at 607 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva… Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll Watch Now: Related Video Hear Zach Lahn speak after Republican gubernatorial primary win Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 Top stories for June 2, 2026 WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll WisEye Morning Minute: Surplus Deal Poll