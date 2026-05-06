Lake Geneva Avian Committee to host bird migration program May 6, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Spring is the best time to pick up the binoculars and appreciate the amazing journey taking place in front of us.kAm|:==:@?D @7 3:C5D 2C6 C6EFC?:?8 7C@> H2C>6C 4=:>2E6D — D@>6E:>6D E9@FD2?5D @7 >:=6D 2?5 24C@DD @462?D — 2D E96J >2<6 E96:C H2J 324< E@ DF>>6C 7665:?8 2?5 ?6DE:?8 8C@F?5D] xE :D 6DE:>2E65 E92E >@C6 E92? bd_ 3:==:@? @7 }@CE9 p>6C:42’D >:8C2E:?8 3:C5D[ >@C6 E92? b__ DA64:6D[ C6=J @? E96 |:DD:DD:AA: u=JH2J 6249 DAC:?8]k^AmkAm%9:D 7=JH2J :D @?6 @7 7@FC >2;@C A2E9D E92E 3:C5D 7@==@H @? E96:C H2J ?@CE9 @C D@FE9 6G6CJ J62C[ 2?5 (:D4@?D:? A=2JD 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? 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Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved conceptual plans for Zone 1 of the Hillmoor Property on April 27 by a 4-3 vote with alders Jo… Simple Food Group presents plans for multi-use campus The development would feature a bakery production facility, cafe and coffee shop, event space, catering kitchen, food laboratory and 30-unit a… Racine County decommissions 100-Mile Bike Trail due to safety concerns The decision means the county will no longer maintain signage for or actively promote the route. UAW Local 180, CNH Industrial reach tentative labor contract agreement The new contract, which covers about 300 members, includes a 22% general wage increase for production employees and a 29% general wage increas… Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus The organization has said that is is running out of space at its current location, 203 S. 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