Alert Featured Top Story Topical Road pavement project to begin on area of Highway H Jul 6, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walworth County officials will begin a pavement rehabilitation project on Thursday, July 9 on Highway H, from Highway 12 to Young Road in the Town of LaGrange. 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