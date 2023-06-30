With multiple large waterbodies in Walworth County, including Geneva Lake, Delavan Lake, Lake Como and Powers Lake among others, area interest runs high in local lakes and their health.

The Fontana Public Library's next free adult program will feature UW-Madison Speaker and Professor Emeritus John J. Magnuson presenting on "What Does Lake Ice Seasonality Tell Us About Climate Change" as part of the university's Badger Talks educational outeach program.

The free in-person event will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67). No registration is required.

"I thought that it would be of interest to people around here," said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee. "There's a lake here ... and like ice was measured on Geneva Lake for many, many years."

Magnuson is an aquatic ecologist and limnologist with a special interest in fish and fisheries ecology. Trained in fish and wildlife management, zoology and oceanography, Magnuson's current interests include long-term ecological research on lake ecosystems, analyses of long-term lake ice time series, climate change impacts and adaptations, thermal ecology of fishes, landscape and invasion ecology of lakes.

Because human observers have recorded the dates of ice-on and ice-off on numerous lakes around the world, lake ice cover records provide a clear indicator of climate change and variability, often well before direct climate measurements of temperature were available, with lake ice records in Wisconsin and some other states dating as far back as the 1850s.

The July 11 Badger Talks program hosted by the Fontana Public Library will reveal what lake ice records and the variability of ice cover on Wisconsin lakes says about how the state's climate has changed. Magnuson will also discuss the value of lake ice for cultural rearsons and as a measure of what's happening to the climate.

Magnuson is now a UW-Madison emeritus professor residing in the Center for Limnology which he helped form in 1982 and served as its first director. His students have received their graduate degrees in zoology, oceanography and limnology, and water resources management. Magnuson has a strong interest in seeing science used in solving real world issues related conservation of species, climate change and fisheries.

Badger Talks

UW-Madison's Badger Talks program (https://badgertalks.wisc.edu) reflects the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state.

Badger Talks connects faculty and staff from hundreds of different disciplines with communities throughout the state to spark conversations on important topics, engage residents on critical issues, and share the latest UW research.

Badger Talks is a privately funded program connected to the Office of State Relations and housed under UW Connects statewide outreach.

More than 200 Badger Talks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. Talk topics range from cutting edge discoveries to happiness in the workplace and everything in between.

"Holy cow, there's a ton of things," Lee said of the roster of Badger Talk offerings. "Many, mant topics. Many, many speakers."

Professional, community and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW-Madison speaker.

Learn more

The Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, just off Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67), is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The library will be closed on Tuesday, July 4 for the Independence Day federal holiday.

For more information about the Fontana Public Library and its programs, call 262-275-5107 or visit https://www.fontana.lib.wi.us.

