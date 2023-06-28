Planned infrastructure improvements for the Village of Williams Bay's water utility dominated much of the village board's June 19 agenda, with numerous resolutions passed in support of the investments.

Trustees approved Resolution R-28-23, authorizing Crystal Lake, Ill.-based Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers, Inc. to assist Village Treasurer Lori Peternell in submitting a Safe Drinking Water Loan Program application with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fund copper corrosion control modifications at the village water plant, encompassing service pump and chlorination modifications.

Founded in 1946, civil engineering firm Baxter & Woodman has offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Florida and Texas, with Wisconsin offices in Burlington, Madison and Milwaukee. Baxter & Woodman serves as Williams Bay's village engineer.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program provides a subsidy to bring loan interest rates down from the market rates established by the Wisconsin Department of Administration to the reduced fixed interest rates based on the market rate in effect on the day the village board signs the financial assistance agreement.

The board also passed Resolution R-29-23, authorizing Baxter & Woodman to work with Peternell in submitting a Clean Water Fund Program application with the DNR to fund replacement of the Williams Bay water utility's Lift Station No. 3, including wet wells, pumps, controls, stand-by generator, automatic transfer swith and site improvements.

The Clean Water Fund Program provides a subsidy to bring loan interest rates down from the market rates established by the Wisconsin Department of Administration to the reduced fixed interest rates based on the market rate in effect on the day the village board signs the financial assistance agreement.

Work orders approved

Trustees approved Resolution R-30-23, authorizing a work order with Baxter & Woodman for design and construction and engineering services for copper corrosion control and clorine modifications at the water treatment plant, including an addition to the plant's south building at 155 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) to store and inject liquid chlorine before and after the gravity filters, inclusive of chemical pumps, chlorine analyzers, structural components and controls.

The work order includes a lump sum amount of $65,000 for design and a lump sum amount of $33,000 for construction.

Also approved by trustees was Resolution R-31-23, authorizing a work order with Baxter & Woodman for design and construction engineering services for remodeling of the water plant's service pump room, replacement of the service pumps, installation of a flow-controlled pressure reducing valve, installation of process piping and metering, and water main connections to the recent State Hwy. 67 utility improvements.

The work order includes a lump sum amount of $75,000 for design and a lump sum amount of $32,000 fior construction.

The board approved the passage of Resolution R-33-23 for engineering support of water plant flood plain mapping at the water plant, which is currently shown as being located within the Southwick Creek floodway/floodplain, which negatively impacts the plant.

Back in May, the village authorized a letter of agreement with the Waukesha-based Southeast Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC), not to exceed $42,000, for floodplain mapping services.

Under the not-of-exceed $8,000 work order with Baxter & Woodman for water plant Letter of Map Revision (LOMR) assistance, the firm will provide project management services, site visits and data collection, and assistice to SEWRPC in submitting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) LOMR.

A Letter of Map Revision is FEMA's modification to an effective Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) or Flood Boundary and Floodway Map (FBFM), or both. The LOMR officially revises the FIRM or FBFM, and sometimes the Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report.

Trustees also approved the passage or Resolution R-36-23, authoring a not-to-exceed $18,600 work order with Baxter & Woodman for design and construction engineering services for Well No. 2 pump replacement.

Expense reimbursement

In related news, Williams Bay Village Board trustees on June 19 also passed Resolution R-32-23, declaring official intent to reimburse expenses from proceeds of planned borrowing from the Clean Water Loan Fund.

With the village undertaking modifications to its water plant, including the remodeling of Lift Station No. 3, it's expected that the the village will finance the project on a long-term basis by issuing tax-exempt bonds or promissory notes.

Because the bonds will not be issued prior to Oct. 31, 2023, the village needs to provide interim financing to cover project costs incurred prior to receipt of the bond proceeds, advancing monies from its funds-on-hand on an interim basis until the bonds are issued, at which time the village funds will be reimbursed.

Renewal contract OK'd

Village trustees on June 19 approved renewal of its contract with Troy, Mich.-based HyrdroCorp for residential and commercial water system cross-connection control services — 478 residential for $32,424 and 76 commercial for $11,016.

The State of Wisconsin mandates that municipalities have an active cross-connection control services program to protect drinking water systems by averting backflow contamination and the acute health risks and financial liabilities it incurs.

The regional office for HydroCrop is based at New Berlin in neighboring Waukesha County. Other Wisconsin municipalities contracting with Hyrdro Corp include Marshfield, Chetek and Sturgeon Bay, among others.

Theatre Road Park

The Williams Bay Village Board passed Resolution R-34-23, authorizing a lump sum $15,600 work order from village engineer Baxter & Woodman for engineering design and construction services for the proposed development of tennis and basketball courts at Theatre Road Park.

The scope of the work order includes project management, site visits, preliminary and final design, bidding documents, quality control reviews, an engineer's opinion of probable costs, and assistance with the project bidding process.

Conditional use permit approved

The Williams Bay Village Board approved a conditional use permit tendered by Rafael Rodriquez, 220 W. Geneva St., requesting continuance of a nonconforming use request to rebuild, relocate and enlarge an accessory dwelling unit.

Rodriguez submitted two proposals for the new accessory dwelling unit that would mirror the original look of the current structure, one approximately 938 square feet and the other approximately 592 square feet. The current accessory dwelling unit is approximately 555 square feet.

The conditional use permit was granted by the board with the provision that the new accessory dwelling not exceed 600 feet, and that it complies with all setback requirements as documented in a survey.

Pier permit approved

The Williams Bay Village Board approved a pier permit application filed by Kai Togami, of Rogers, Ark., for property at 202 Circle Parkway, Williams Bay.

The application calls for the addition of one 12x30-foot slip to an existing 100-foot pier on Geneva Lake. The slip will not add to the overall length of the pier, which remains 28-1/2 feet from one riparian lot line. The addition will be 34-1/3 feet from the other riparian lot line.

The proposed pier addition had already been approved by the Wisconsin DNR.

Board, committee meeting dates set

Trustees passed Resolution R-38-23, establishing the regularly-scheduled village board and committee meeting dates for the remainder of 2023:

Village Board and Committees — Wednesday, July 5 (due to Independence Day, Monday, Aug. 7; Tuesday, Sept. 5 (due to Labor Day) and Mondays Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. Committee meetings are held immediately following the conclusion of the board meeting.

Wednesday, July 5 (due to Independence Day, Monday, Aug. 7; Tuesday, Sept. 5 (due to Labor Day) and Mondays Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4. Committee meetings are held immediately following the conclusion of the board meeting. Village Board — Mondays July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

The Williams Bay Village Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month, unless otherwise noted above, in the Board Room at Williams Bay Village Hall, 250 Williams St., Williams Bay.

Alcohol license renewals

The Williams Bay Village Board approved the following annual alcohol license renewals:

Big Bay LLC (Harpoon Willie’s and Café Calamari), 8-10 E. Geneva St. — Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

George Williams College of Aurora University, 350 Constance Blvd. — Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Privato LLC, 2 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) — Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Green Grocer LLC, 24 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) — Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Gage Marine Corp. (Pier 290 Restaurant), 1 Liechty Dr. — Reserve Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Lucke’s Cantina, 220 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) — Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

Bay Cooks LLC, 99 N. Walworth Ave. — Reserve Combination Class B Beer and Class B Liquor.

ARFM Energy LLC (Bayside CITGO), 156 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) — Combination Class A Beer and Class A Liquor.

Williams Bay Mobil Mart LLC, 66 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) — Combination Class A Beer and Class A Liquor.

GLM Liquor & Grocery Inc. (Bell’s Store), 659 E. Geneva St. — Combination Class A Beer and Class A Liquor.

In related news, trustees approved renewal tobacco products liceneses for Bayside CITGO, Williams Bay Mobil Mart and Bell’s Store.

Original operator license applications were approved for the following individuals:

Gage Marine — Nicole Maria Cetnarowski, East Troy; Kristen Davis, Burlington; John T. Long, Orland Park, Ill.; Sidney Pearl, Park Ridge, Ill.; William Brant Ratts, Richmond, Ill.; Marybeth Van Every, Salem; Charles Renfro, Wheaton, Ill.; Connor Lom, Elkhorn; and Nolan James Abler, Elkhorn.

Nicole Maria Cetnarowski, East Troy; Kristen Davis, Burlington; John T. Long, Orland Park, Ill.; Sidney Pearl, Park Ridge, Ill.; William Brant Ratts, Richmond, Ill.; Marybeth Van Every, Salem; Charles Renfro, Wheaton, Ill.; Connor Lom, Elkhorn; and Nolan James Abler, Elkhorn. Lucke’s Cantina — Daisy J. Vogel, Elkhorn.

Renewal operator license applications were approved for the following individuals:

Gage Marine — Jason Aaron Hecksel, Lake Geneva; Connor Handel, Elkhorn; John Mennon Lothian, Williams Bay; Gregory R. Pennington, Burlington; Keith Vogt, Fitchburg; Susan Christine Schindler, Lake Geneva; Roberta Lynn Jean Pollack, Delavan; Jerry David Mortier, Lake Geneva; Joel Jacobsen, Burlington; Juliann M. Hecksel, Lake Geneva; Barbara J. Handel, Elkhorn; John C. Friestad, Williams Bay; Erin Creed, Williams Bay; and Rachel Bearder, Lake Geneva.

Jason Aaron Hecksel, Lake Geneva; Connor Handel, Elkhorn; John Mennon Lothian, Williams Bay; Gregory R. Pennington, Burlington; Keith Vogt, Fitchburg; Susan Christine Schindler, Lake Geneva; Roberta Lynn Jean Pollack, Delavan; Jerry David Mortier, Lake Geneva; Joel Jacobsen, Burlington; Juliann M. Hecksel, Lake Geneva; Barbara J. Handel, Elkhorn; John C. Friestad, Williams Bay; Erin Creed, Williams Bay; and Rachel Bearder, Lake Geneva. Harpoon Willie’s — Jessi Lynn Luedtke, Williams Bay; and Shiloh Graske, Delavan.

Jessi Lynn Luedtke, Williams Bay; and Shiloh Graske, Delavan. Harpoon Willie’s and Privato — Kelsey Norma Cole, Genoa City.

Kelsey Norma Cole, Genoa City. Harpoon Willie’s, Privato and Cafe Calamari — Tabraea Ciancio, Williams Bay.

Tabraea Ciancio, Williams Bay. Aurora University — Emily Rankin, Walworth; and Melinda Blakesley, Williams Bay.

Emily Rankin, Walworth; and Melinda Blakesley, Williams Bay. Bayside CITGO — David John Valley, Williams Bay.

David John Valley, Williams Bay. Williams Bay Mobil Mart — Raymond M. Hobson, Walworth.

The Williams Bay Village Board awarded a special permit application filed by the Williams Bay Lioness Lions Club, granting temporary Class B Beer and Class B Wine licenses to serve alchololic beverages at a bingo fundraiser on Thursday, July 6 from 5-10 p.m. at the Lions Club Fieldhouse, 270 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

Trustees also awarded a special permit license application filed by the Williams Bay Volunteer Fire Department, granting a temporary Class B Beer license for a licensed outdoor beer garden at Edgewater Park in conjunction with the department’s 57th annual chicken roast fundraiser on July 14-15.

Other news

In other news on June 19, Williams Bay trustees:

Approved passage of Resolution R-21-23, approving an Edgewater Park Use and Policy Contract with the Williams Bay Volunteer Fire Department for its 57th annual open-to-the-public chicken roast fundraiser on July 14-15, with 1,500 people expected to attend.

Approved passage of Resolution R-22-23, approving an Edgewater Park Use and Policy Contract with the Carbondale, Colo-based William Guy Forbeck Research Foundation for an open-to-the-public yoga class and family fun event on Saturday, June 24 from 8-10 a.m., with an estimated 20-30 participants expected to attend. The foundation, with roots in Lake Geneva, Colorado and South Carolina, is partnering with Yoga Lake Geneva and Green Grocer for the event, which will include a family-friendly yoga class, kids activities, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, including coffee.

Approved passage of Resolution R-35-23, establishing the minimum official bond for Municipal Judge Donald E. Robison. Section 755.03 of the Wisconsin Statutes requires that all municipal judges provide an official bond with their local municipalities, and Section 22-1D of the Village Code of Ordinances requires that the municipal judge provide an offical bond, with the amount of the official bond established by the village board. Statutes calls for the governing body to pay the costs for the coverage — an expenditure of $101 for bonding in excess of $10,000.

Approved passage of Resolution R-12-23, approving the filing of the Village of Williams Bay's Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR) with the Wisconsin DNR, required under a Wisconsin Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit issued by the DNR under Wisconsin Administrative Code NR208. The report outlines 2022 operations of the village's wastewater treatment and wastewater collection systems.

At the request of village trustee Jim D'Alessandro, referred possible revisions to the village's board and committee format to the village attorney for a legal opinion.

IN 16 PHOTOS: Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 - 2023 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay. - VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Police Department 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - American Legion Riders 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Walworth County Sheriff's Department 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Barrett Memorial Library 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Lions Club 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 237 Boy and Cub Scouts 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Troop 8105 Daisy, Brownie and Girl Scouts 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Como Critters VFW Discover Williams Bay.JPG 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Faith Christian School 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, WIlliams Bay - Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School Bullodogs Marching Band 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - WIlliams Bay Historical Society 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay High School History Club 2023 Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade, Williams Bay - Williams Bay Fire Department