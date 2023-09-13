Looking to address the cumulative deletirious effects of age, use, and winter snow and ice mitigation and removal efforts on the concrete sidewalks around circa-1996 Williams Bay Middle/High School, the Williams Bay Board of Education on Sept. 11 approved entering into a $24,800 contract with Darien-based Paschke Concrete, LLC for a Phase II sidewalk repair and replacement project.

“Some of the sidewalks, after almost 25 years, are becoming pretty deteriorated,” said Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. William White. “We had budgeted for the summer to do a portion of that because we wanted to be conservative with our budget. We didn’t want to spend more money than we thought we had. We wanted to wait until the final audit numbers came in. The audit numbers came in and our budget finished very well ... in the black.”

Back in May, the Williams Bay Board of Education approved a $23,400 contract with Paschke for a Phase I sidewalk repair and replacement project at Williams Bay Middle/High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67). The Phase I concrete work was completed over the summer.

“We looked at the remaining [sidewalk] sections and they present a danger to our kids and our guests...,” White told the board Monday. “It’s gonna have to get done ... There are basically potholes in our sidewalks, so we’re recommending that we complete the sidewalk project.”

Phase 2 will complete addressing the remaining problematic sidewalks.

“We’ve got the money at this point.”White said. “We think it’s the best for the safety of our kids and our guests.”

In response to board questioning, White said it’s hoped that the Phase 2 repair and replacement work will be completed in October.

Policies approved

Following a second reading, school board members approved adoption of Policy 411.3, a new board policy governing hazing brought forward by Williams Bay School District Athletic Director Hank Johnson.

“Mr. Johnson had seen the recent events that happened in the late summer at one of the universities nearby and certainly felt that hazing has no place in our school district in any athletics, club or activity, so he suggested creating this policy,” White said. “Based on the review of policies from other districts we brought forth a policy that prohibits hazing in our district.

Following a second reading, the Board of Education also approved adoption of another new board policy, 345.6, governing early high school graduation, brought forward by Williams Bay Middle/High School Principal Emily Soley-Johnson and her building leadership team.

“We do not currently have an early graduation policy,” White noted. “We’ve had some kids over the years request or express a desire to graduate early. This policy would allow them to graduate at the end of the first semester of their senior year if they meet all the graduation requirements established by the board.”

Following a second reading, board members also approved minor revisions to Policy 345.2 governing student honors recognition, changing language to reflect the district’s move from a quarter system to a semester system at the middle school and high school level.

District, WASB names “Honor Roll” business partners

In his report to the board, White announced that the Williams Bay School District and the Madison-based Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) have collaborated to award 2023 WASB Business Honor Roll certificates to five area businesses supporting the district and its students through their contributions to the district’s technology education (tech ed) program.

Receiving 2023 Business Honor Roll recognitions are LinMot Motors, MicroPrecision LLC, Midwest Precision Molding, Foremost Electric LLC and Midwest IT Solutions LLC.

Founded in 1921, nonprofit WASB is a member-driven organization that supports, promotes and advances the interests of public education in Wisconsin through an emphasis on advancing education through the tradition of local school board control of the state’s public schools. WASB membership includes Wisconsin public school boards and regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESAs).

White reports

White made his monthly district administrator’s report to the Board of Education.

Reporting on Williams Bay School District finances, White said there would be “no short-term borrowing” in the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are in the position of not having to do that for the second year in a row,” he noted.

White also reported on the launch of a Food Service Committee as an outgrowth of the district’s Wellness Policy.

“We’ll be looking for a couple student representatives and some parents, if any parents want to be on the Food Service Committee,” he said.

White also announced several upcoming district dates of interest, including:

A special open-to-the-public joint meeting of the Williams Bay Village Board and the Williams Bay Board of Educationn on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m., in the Williams Bay Middle/High School Lecture Center, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67). Discussion items are slated to include village and school district financial needs; a potential school district referendum; and collaboration between the Village of Williams Bay and the Williams Bay School District.

Williams Bay High School’s 2023 homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 22, starting at 4:00 p.m. The homecoming parade will start at the Williams Bay Lions Club Field House and travel up Walworth Avenue, turn right on Cherry Street, left on Williams Street and left on West Geneva Street (State Hwy. 67), ending at Edgewater Park on East Geneva Street.

Other news

In other developments at the Sept. 11 meeting, the Williams Bay Board of Education:

Approved the appointments of Christy Torres as junior varsity volleyball coach, and Amanda Sabourin as middle school girls basketball coach.

Approved co-curricular job descriptions outlining minimum job performance expectations for the positions of outdoor education director, outdoor education staff, high school special events coordinator, school photographer, district technology coordinator, middle/high school technology support, district technology support, elemetary Talented and Gifted (TAG) coordinator, History Club advisor, senior class advisor, junior class advisor, sophomore class advisor and freshman class advisor,

Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Geneva Joint 4 School District (Grades 4K-8 Woods School) for the shared services of full-time occupational therapist Emily Terry. Under the agreement, Woods School will pay 8% of Terry’s salary and benefit costs for three hours a week of contracted occupational therapy services, with the Williams Bay School District picking up the other 92% of salary and benefits costs for the balance of Terry’s time.

Set Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8-11 a.m. as the date and time for a board work session.

