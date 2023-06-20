Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported June 20 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at five public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed good results across the board.

“Beaches continue to stay open with all readings at safe levels,” said GLEA lake manager intern Alyson Wisnionski.

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The June 19 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:

Linn Pier Beach: <1

Fontana Beach—North End: 19

Fontana Beach—Swim Pier: 6

Fontana Beach—South End: 31

Fontana Beach—Country Club Estates Beach: 19

Williams Bay Beach—West End: 10

Williams Bay Beach—Swim Pier: 16'Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 68

Williams Bay Beach—East End: 19

Hillside Road Beach: 30

Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 12

Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 15

Lake Geneva Beach—East End: 14

While GLEA does not sample Big Foot Beach, GLEA chooses to include independent water quality testing reports in its informational reports:

Big Foot Beach: 46 (June 13 sampling)

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.