Badger football prepares for a competitive season Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 27, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger High School football began their season with football camp from July 22-24, going back to basics, running drills, and working together as a team.kAmq@E9 E96 '2CD:EJ 2?5 yF?:@C '2CD:EJ E62>D 2EE6?565 E96 42>A[ 8:G:?8 4@2496D 2 8@@5 =@@< 2E H92E E@ 6IA64E 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 72== D62D@?]k^Am The Badgers worked on several drills during camp, giving coaches an idea of what to expect for the upcoming year. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm$6G6C2= D6?:@CD E92E A=2J65 <6J A@D:E:@?D 8C25F2E65 =2DE J62C[ 3FE 9625 4@249 |2EE w6?D=6C 5@6D?’E H2?E E92E E@ 27764E E96 E62>[ ?@E:?8 E92E 6249 J62C’D E62> :D :ED @H?]k^AmkAm“%92EVD 9@?6DE=J[ E92EVD E96 ?2EFC6 @7 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED[ :D E92E <:5D 8C25F2E6[” w6?D=6C D2:5] “$@[ E92E 92AA6?D 6G6CJ D:?8=6 J62C[ 2?5 6G6CJ D:?8=6 J62C[ H6 8C25F2E6 2H6D@>6 <:5D[ 2?5 8C62E A6@A=6[ 2?5 8C62E A=2J6CD[ 2?5 6G6CJ J62C[ H6 82:? 2H6D@>6 <:5D[ 2?5 8C62E A6@A=6[ 2?5 8C62E A=2J6CD]”k^Am People are also reading… Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Highway 50/MainStreet project update Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Lake Geneva conducting survey to help develop plan for parks and lakefront Inside a movement: 24 hours on Madison’s Willy Street Family of man shot by Madison police retains Ben Crump Walworth Immanuel Church hosting annual cream puff and eclair sale Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund kAm%96 E62> H:== 36 =@@<:?8 FA E@ E96 :?4@>:?8 ;F?:@CD 2?5 D6?:@CD E@ =625 E96 E62>[ H:E9 >2?J @7 E96> 2=C625J 82:?:?8 DF3DE2?E:2= A=2J:?8 E:>6 :? AC6G:@FD D62D@?D]k^Am The Badgers replicated some easy drills to get reps in during football camp. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmq@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 92D 6G6? =:DE65 D6?:@C r@=E@? {:?53=@@> 2D @?6 E@ H2E49 E9:D J62C :? E96 4=2DD @7 a_af @776?D:G6 =:?6>6?]k^AmkAmw6?D=6C D2:5 2 76H DEF56?E\2E9=6E6D E@ <66A 2? 6J6 @? H@F=5 36 {:?53=@@>[ "F6?E:? $A:686=9@77[ r2> %6??6DD6?[ ~=:G6C $492:5 2?5 s2J?6 q:D9@A]k^Am kAm“$@>6 8FJD E92E A=2J65 :? ;FDE D@>6 D>2==6C C@=6D =2DE J62C H:== 92G6 3:886C C@=6D[” w6?D=6C D2:5] “xEV== 36 7F?]”k^Am kAm{@@<:?8 29625 E@ E96 D62D@?[ E96 4@?76C6?46 :D DE24<65 E9:D J62C[ H:E9 D6G6C2= A=2J6CD 7C@> (2E6C7@C5 2?5 &?:@? vC@G6 36:?8 =:DE65 @? q@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 2D A=2J6CD E@ H2E49]k^Am Badger defensive players worked on blocking until the whistle during play drills. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm“kDA2?m(6VC6 A=2J:?8 282:?DE 2 E@? @7 E2=6?E[ =:<6 @FC D4C:>>286 92D[ 56A6?5:?8 @? <:?5 @7 H96C6 J@F =@@<[ 2D >2?J 2D `a <:5D 92G6 D@>6 D49@=2CD9:A @776CD :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former Bob's Beach Shack building could be demolished for new restaurant Pacific Property Holdings wants to build a two-story facility on the site. Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus The plan still must be approved by City Council. Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Tourism Commission members award grants that promote and market events that help encourage overnight stays in Lake Geneva, as well as grants f… Madison announces Willy Street detour; businesses react to shutdown A shrine to Corey Ruiz has grown, and activists have set objects as barricades to keep vehicles from using the 1200 and 1300 blocks of William… Videos appear to show Corey Ruiz hit by Tasers seconds before he was shot The videos do not show whether Ruiz, who was armed with a knife, still posed an imminent threat to police after he was on the ground.