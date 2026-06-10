Art College instructor’s sculptures on display this month at Lake Geneva library Jun 10, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This month, the Lake Geneva Public Library will feature the art of Carmen Bond, sculptor, ceramicist and member of the Geneva Lakes Art Foundation.kAmq@?5 :D 2 8C25F2E6 @7 r2C5:?2= $EC:E49 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 p=G6C?@ r@==686 2?5 :D 2? 25;F?4E 724F=EJ :?DECF4E@C 2E |@F?E |2CJ &?:G6CD:EJ] w6C H@C< 92D 2AA62C65 :? C68:@?2=[ ?2E:@?2=[ 2?5 :?E6C?2E:@?2= 6I9:3:E:@?D D:?46 a__b]k^Am The works of sculptor and ceramicist Carmen Bond are on display all month at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Submitted, Regional News kAm“~FC DA64:6D 92D C6=:65[ 6G6? 7@C :ED G6CJ DFCG:G2=[ FA@? C625:?8 724:2= 6IAC6DD:@?D[” D2:5 q@?5 :? 2 =:3C2CJ AC6DD C6=62D6 23@FE 96C H@C<] “(6 C64@8?:K6 6249 @E96C 2?5 @7E6? :?E6CAC6E 6249 @E96C’D 6>@E:@?D 2?5 :?E6?E:@?D E9C@F89 E96 7246]”k^Am kAm$96 D2:5 :E :D 96C >:DD:@? E@ 6IA=@C6 E96 7246[ E96 “F=E:>2E6 ?2CC2E:G6 56G:46[” H92E :D D9@HD 2?5 9:56D]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Highway 50 project informational meeting set for June 10 Lake Geneva takes first step in acquiring site for public safety building Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Blackfeet doctor accuses clinic of harming patients with tens of thousands of pain pills Farewell to the McClain Center, built and demolished out of Wisconsin falling behind peers Lake Geneva will ask state to help pay for costs related to Highway 50/Main Street project Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Trump, campaigning for Republicans in Wisconsin, vows quick end to Iran war kAm“p== @7 >J H@C< 86?6C2E6D 7C@> E96 :562 @7 9F>2? A@E6?E:2=[ 3@E9 C62=:K65 2?5 F?C62=:K65[” q@?5 D2:5] “t>6C86?46[ =@DD[ 2?I:6EJ 2?5 E96 D62C49 7@C E96 DA:C:EF2= D6=7 2C6 E96>6D E92E C64FC :? >J A:646D] x ECJ E@ E6== 2 DE@CJ E92E H:== 6=:4:E 2? 6>@E:@?2= C6DA@?D6 :? E96 G:6H6C 2?5 H:== 96=A E96> D66 566A6C :?E@ E96>D6=G6D]”k^Am “All of my work generates from the idea of human potential, both realized and unrealized,” said Carmen Bond, June’s Artist of the Month at the Lake Geneva Public Library. Submitted, Regional News kAmp?J@?6 42? G:6H q@?5’D H@C< :? yF?6 2E E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !F3=:4 {:3C2CJ[ h`g (] |2:? $E][ {2<6 v6?6G2]k^Am kAm%96 C@E2E:?8 v6?6G2 {2<6D pCE u@F?52E:@? 82==6CJ :D =@42E65 :? E96 H6DE\6?5 25F=E 7:4E:@? D64E:@? @7 E96 =:3C2CJ 2?5 >2J 36 G:6H65 5FC:?8 @A6? 9@FCD]k^Am kAm{:3C2CJ 9@FCD 2C6 h 2]>]\d A]>] |@?52J[ uC:52J[ 2?5 $2EFC52Jj 2?5 h 2]>]\g A]>] %F6D52J[ (65?6D52J[ 2?5 %9FCD52J]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? q@?5UCDBF@jD H@C< @C E@ AFC492D6 2 A:646[ 4@?E24E E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 pCED u@F?52E:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^86?6G2=2<62CED7@F?52E:@?]@C8Qm86?6G2=2<62CED7@F?52E:@?]@C8k^2m @C G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^42C>6?3@?5]H663=J]4@>Qm42C>6?3@?5]H663=J]4@>k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Some of the proposed changes include reducing the number of members from six to five, and no longer requiring that the commission include a re… State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner April 17 and became final May 17. Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state Yerkes Observatory recently was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Non-State Grant Program. The grant … Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed District 3 Alder Joel Hoiland, who challenged Krause during the April 7 election, made several allegations against Mayor Todd Krause. Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project The task order contract with the Burlington engineering firm is not to exceed $53,268