Entertainment Country music legends — and Pitbull — playing Alpine Valley soon Steve Targo Jul 23, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF EAST TROY — Fear not, outdoor music fans. The first of four concerts scheduled at Alpine Valley Music Theatre starts next month.kAm(2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ’D >@DE H6==\<?@H? DA@E 7@C =:G6 >FD:4 4FCC6?E=J 92D E:4<6ED 2G2:=23=6 7@C 2== a_ae D9@HD E9C@F89 E96 {:G6 }2E:@? H63D:E6]k^AmkAmp=A:?6 '2==6J :D =@42E65 2E aehh r@F?EJ #@25 s[ E@H? @7 t2DE %C@J]k^Am Willie Nelson, now 93, is one of the performers kicking off the live music season at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. First show of the 2026 year at the outdoor music venue is the Outlaw Music Festival. USA Today Network kAm$6E 7@C uC:52J[ pF8] a`[ :D E96 ~FE=2H |FD:4 u6DE:G2=[ DE2CE:?8 2E bib_ A]>] %9:D J62C’D 76DE:G2= 762EFC6D (:==:6 }6=D@?[ E96 pG6EE qC@E96CD 2?5 {F<2D }6=D@?[ 2>@?8 @E96CD]k^Am kAm(:==:6 }6=D@? — ?@H hb J62CD @=5 — A=2J65 p=A:?6 '2==6J =2DE J62C[ H96? E96 ~FE=2H |FD:4 u6DE:G2= DHF?8 E9C@F89 @? :ED `_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ E@FC] q@3 sJ=2? 2?5 $96CJ= rC@H H6C6 2>@?8 E9@D6 H9@ 2=D@ A=2J65 @? E96 a_ad 52E6 @7 E96 76DE:G2=]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus Highway 50/MainStreet project update Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Lake Geneva approves using leftover capital funds for public safety programs Lake Geneva conducting survey to help develop plan for parks and lakefront Theater group to present “Willy Wonka” at Badger High School Epic Systems' founder Judy Faulkner on why the company buys so much art 12U Softball teams raise $2,600 for Kate Schmidt legacy fund US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Walworth County residents being asked to assist with storm damage assessment Walworth County hosting America 250 celebration William Contreras' 3-run walk-off blast lifts Brewers over Marlins kAm%:4<6ED 7@C E96 pF8] a` D9@H 4FCC6?E=J DE2CE 2E Saf]d_]k^AmkAmp== E96 C6>2:?:?8 9625=:?6CD @? E96 p=A:?6 '2==6J D4965F=6 2C6 D6E E@ >2<6 E96:C 563FED 2E E96 G6?F6]k^AmkAm~? $2EFC52J[ pF8] aa[ 2E f A]>][ %:> |4vC2H 3C:?8D 9:D !2H? $9@A vF:E2C %@FC E@ E96 @FE5@@C E962E6C[ H:E9 ch (:?496DE6C] %:4<6E AC:46D 7@C E96 4@F?ECJ =686?5 368:? 2E Sbd]k^Am Tim McGraw is scheduled to play his first concert at Alpine Valley Music Theatre Saturday, Aug. 22. Kevin Winter // Getty Images kAm}@H 7@C D@>6 C68826E@?\:?DA:C65 A@A] !:E3F==[ H:E9 DA64:2= 8F6DE {:= y@?[ A6C7@C> $2EFC52J[ $6AE] `a[ 2E g A]>] %:4<6ED DE2CE 2E Sef]ed]k^Am kAmrFCC6?E=J[ E96 7:?2= D9@H @? p=A:?6’D D4965F=6 H:== 36 7C@> {F<6 qCJ2?[ H9@D6 DE@A @? 9:D (@C5 ~? %96 $EC66E %@FC :D $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ 2E f A]>]k^Am kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ {:G6 }2E:@?[ qCJ2? :D 3C:?8:?8 2=@?8 sC6H q2=5C:586[ {2FC6? (2E<:?D[ #26=J?? 2?5 sy #@4<] %:4<6ED DE2CE 2E Sef]cd]k^AmkAm%@ AFC492D6 E:4<6ED 2?5 7@C >@C6 56E2:=D[ 8@ E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^=:G6?2E:@?]4@>Qm=:G6?2E:@?]4@>k^2m 2?5 D62C49 U=5BF@jp=A:?6 '2==6J]UC5BF@jk^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Steve Targo Special Sections Coordinator Author email Follow Steve Targo Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a conditional use permit application on July 13 to allow David Scotney to construct and opera… Lake Geneva Plan Commission gives initial approval to Simple Food Group's multi-use campus The plan still must be approved by City Council. Highway 50/MainStreet project update Additional informational meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9 at City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state By mid-day Thursday all but far southwest Wisconsin was under a "hazardous" advisory, the worst level. Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund The family plans to create a legacy fund for children who might not be able to afford sports — such as tennis and softball, which were two of …