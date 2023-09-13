Come and get it — and bring you’re appetites.

A culinary adventure is in store for area residents and visitors on Saturday, Oct. 21 as six local gourmet chefs gather to once again compete in a fundraising judged culinary competition.

Confirmed chefs as of press time were Chef Abel Rosas, Elena Catering; Chef Rigo Aranda, Restorante Brissago; Chef Alaina Jonuska, Magpie’s Den & Pub; and last year’s defending Iron Faith Live Cook-Off champion, Chef Scott Kunes from Kunes Auto Group, a culinary-trained chef who worked in the industry for several years before taking a job at Kunes Auto Group with his father.

The popular Iron Faith Live Cook-Off returns to Faith Christian School, W5525 State Hwy. 67 in Williams Bay, with event proceeds supporting the school’s need-based student scholarship fund.

“Mark your calendars for an exceptional culinary showdown,” said Faith Christian School Advancement Director Jason Gebbink. “Faith Christian School is thrilled to announce the return of the highly-anticipated Iron Faith Live Cook-Off event. This gastronomic extravaganza promises an unforgettable evening for food enthusiasts and community members.”

The culinary competition will see six local gourmet chefs create six signature tapas-sized dishes.

“Prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey like no other as six of our region’s most talented gourmet chefs go head-to-head, each crafting their unique signature tapas-sized dish,” Gebbink said. “These culinary artists will showcase their innovation, expertise and creativity, leaving you craving more. At the core of this event, you become the ultimate judge. Guests will be privileged to savor the chefs’ culinary creations during the tasting round. It’s a unique opportunity to explore a world of flavors and textures, from the chefs’ inventive tapas-sized dishes to an expansive charcuterie buffet and a decadent dessert table.”

The excitement at Iron Faith will continue beyond the tasting round, as attendees cast votes to decide which two of the six gourmet chefs will advance to the Iron Faith live cooking finale

“Witness their culinary skills and see who will emerge as the Iron Faith champion,” Gebbink said, callingthe fundraiser “the culinarary experience of the year.”

Doors open at 3:15 p.m. for Iron Faith.

“We ask everyone to arrive by 4 p.m. to ensure everyone can fully enjoy this gastronomic extravaganza,” Gebbink said.

Feasting will take place from 4-6 p.m. as guests indulge in the chefs’ creations, with the live finale taking place from 6-7 p.m. as the top two people’s choice chefs compete live for the coveted title of 2023 Iron Faith champion.

“The two chefs in the last throw-down make their final dish with a mystery box of ingredients,” Gebbink explained. “They open it up ... figure out what they’re gonna do and make a dish.”

Three celebrity judges will decide the winner of the live finale competition — Chef John Bogan, Lake Geneva School of Cooking; Chef Greg Anagnos, Medusa Gelateria & Kouzina; and Chef Young Cho, Simple Food Group.

Gebbink said Faith Christian’s open-to-the-community fundraising event is aimed at celebrating — and supporting — the Williams Bay community and local businesses.

“A big part of what we’re trying to do it support local,” he noted. “We’re a local school and this event, specifically, is about supporting local businesses, and a lot of the raffle and auction items that we’ll have at the event will all be from local businesses as well. We’re really opening our doors, inviting the community in, and supporting everything local and everything we appreciate about this town.”

Silent auctions and raffles

The Iron Faith experience on Oct. 21 will extend well beyond the culinary delights, as the fundraising event will also feature silent auctions and the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes.

“Your contributions will directly support Faith Christian School’s need-based scholarship fund, making quality education accessible to deserving students,” Gebbink noted. “We, on average, allocate about $100,000 annually in scholarship financial assistance. Every year, we have to raise that money that we allocate out to scholarships.”

Limited tickets available

“The Iron Faith Live Cook-Off celebrates culinary excellence, community and the spirit of giving,” Gebbink said. “Join us for Iron Faith and be part of a culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds and warm your heart. Mark your calendars for Oct. 21 and be part of this remarkable event at Faith Christian School. Your presence and participation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students through the need-based scholarship fund.

Limited tickets are available for Iron Faith 2023. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/IRONFAITH2023.

For additional details and information about the event, visit https://fcs-eagles.org/.

Learn more

Founded in 1981, Faith Christian School is the only non-denominational school offering Christ-centered education in grades PreK-12 in Walworth County.

Faith Christian School, encompassing 210 students and 32 staff members representing more than 40 congregations, is accredited by the Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Association of Christian Schools International, an international organization of evangelical Christian schools. Faith Christian is also a member of the Stevens Point-based Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), the regulatory body for all high school sports in Wisconsin.

For more information about Faith Christian School, call 262-245-9404, email info@faithchristianschool.org or visit faithchristianschool.org.

