Alert Featured Top Story Topical Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Jun 10, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Norton’s of Green Lake supper club has been acquired by the Gage Marine Corporation and will operate as Norton’s by Gage.kAm%96 vC66? {2<6 DFAA6C 4=F3’D >6?F 2?5 DE277 H:== C6>2:? :? A=246] %96 C6DE2FC2?E[ H9:49 H2D 6DE23=:D965 :? `hcg[ H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ @A6C2E6 H:E9@FE :?E6CCFAE:@? 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Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District conducted “Main Street Makeover Conceptual” tours on May 27. As part of the… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. Natural Grocers to open in Lake Geneva on June 10 The store is the company's first in Wisconsin. Real estate company to open office in downtown Lake Geneva A KW Lake + Luxury real estate office is set to open at 269 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva. 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