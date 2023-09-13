Deer season in Wisconsin begins Sept. 16 with the opening of the archery and crossbow seasons.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that their first chance this year to pursue deer begins Sept. 16 with the opening of archery and crossbow seasons.
The two seasons run through Jan. 7, 2024, except in the 31 counties that have extended seasons open until Jan. 31, 2024, including Walworth County. Visit
widnr.widen.net/s/jdqgztt6ph/deer_zonesssforweb for details.
The early archery and crossbow seasons are a great opportunity for hunters to harvest antlerless deer before they change their patterns and experience additional hunting pressure during the gun deer season. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties. Visit
dnr.wisconsin.gov/permits/bonusavailability.html for details.
Just like hunting with a firearm, archery and crossbow hunters should always remember these safety tips:
Always practice TAB-K. Always wear a safety harness in a tree stand. Use three points of contact when going into or out of the stand. Use a haul line to bring the unloaded bow or crossbow into the stand. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Operate any ATVs or UTVs soberly and responsibly. GameReg
As a reminder, all harvested deer must be registered electronically by 5 p.m. the day after the deer is recovered using GameReg online (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Hunt/ereg.html), by phone, or at a participating registration station (apps.dnr.wi.gov/cwd/RegStation/Search).
Hunter resources
The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on the DNR's Hunting webpage at
dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Hunt. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours and other useful resources, the public can find a list of the public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/lands.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Wisconsin using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in Wisconsin.
In 2021 Wisconsin had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 1 migratory bird species: Domestic Mallard.
#23. Mallard X Black Hybrid
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 296 (8.6% of national harvest)
- National: 3,430
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 964 (28.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 831 (24.2%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 296 (8.6%)
--- #4. Virginia: 288 (8.4%)
--- #5. Ohio: 225 (6.6%)
#22. Ruddy Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 444 (3.6% of national harvest)
- National: 12,252
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)
--- #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)
--- #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)
#21. Black Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 889 (1.0% of national harvest)
- National: 90,663
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. New York: 15,405 (17.0% of national harvest)
--- #2. Maryland: 14,189 (15.7%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 13,959 (15.4%)
--- #4. Delaware: 6,414 (7.1%)
--- #5. Virginia: 5,661 (6.2%)
#20. Scoters
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 1,777 (3.8% of national harvest)
- National: 46,408
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)
--- #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)
--- #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)
--- #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)
#19. Greater Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6% of national harvest)
- National: 31,258
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)
--- #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)
--- #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)
#18. Hooded Merganser
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 2,962 (3.7% of national harvest)
- National: 79,255
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)
--- #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)
--- #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)
--- #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)
#16. Long-tailed Duck (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1% of national harvest)
- National: 33,417
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Maryland: 8,318 (24.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. New York: 4,170 (12.5%)
--- #3. Michigan: 3,824 (11.4%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 3,703 (11.1%)
--- #5. Alaska: 3,371 (10.1%)
#16. Northern Shoveler
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 3,703 (0.8% of national harvest)
- National: 470,613
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)
--- #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)
--- #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)
#14. Wigeon (tie)
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (0.7% of national harvest)
- National: 598,299
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)
--- #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)
--- #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)
--- #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)
#14. Goldeneyes
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,295 (5.8% of national harvest)
- National: 74,282
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)
--- #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)
--- #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)
--- #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)
#13. Redhead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2% of national harvest)
- National: 72,176
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)
--- #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)
#12. Canvasback
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7% of national harvest)
- National: 61,321
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)
--- #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)
#11. Lesser Scaup
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 6,369 (4.8% of national harvest)
- National: 132,322
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)
--- #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)
--- #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)
--- #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)
#10. Domestic Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
- National: 12,803
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Wisconsin: 8,591 (67.1% of national harvest)
--- #2. Alabama: 1,222 (9.5%)
--- #3. Florida: 748 (5.8%)
--- #4. Michigan: 348 (2.7%)
--- #5. Illinois: 263 (2.1%)
#9. Northern Pintail
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 8,887 (2.3% of national harvest)
- National: 385,219
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)
--- #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)
--- #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)
--- #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)
#8. Bufflehead
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6% of national harvest)
- National: 180,897
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)
--- #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)
--- #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)
--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)
#7. Gadwall
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 10,516 (1.3% of national harvest)
- National: 827,555
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)
--- #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)
--- #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)
--- #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)
#6. Ring-necked Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 11,109 (3.0% of national harvest)
- National: 365,154
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)
--- #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)
#5. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 24,587 (2.9% of national harvest)
- National: 841,091
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)
--- #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)
--- #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)
--- #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)
#4. Green-winged Teal
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 36,436 (2.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.4 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)
--- #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)
--- #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)
--- #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)
#3. Mallard
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 80,278 (3.2% of national harvest)
- National: 2.5 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)
--- #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)
--- #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)
--- #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)
#2. Wood Duck
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0% of national harvest)
- National: 1.1 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)
--- #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)
--- #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)
--- #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)
#1. Canada Goose
2021 estimated harvest
- Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5% of national harvest)
- National: 1.8 million
- States with the largest harvests:
--- #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)
--- #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)
--- #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)
--- #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)
--- #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)
