Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Chiefs varsity girls volleyball wraps up regular season with victory over Evansville Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 19, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chiefs score the final point to give Big Foot the win in the first game against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 q:8 u@@E G2CD:EJ 8:C=D G@==6J32== E62> 56762E65 tG2?DG:==6 b\_ ~4E] `b[ 42AA:?8 @77 :ED C68F=2C D62D@? H:E9 2 G:4E@CJ @? $6?:@C 2?5 !2C6?E }:89E]k^AmkAm%96 r9:67D 7:?:D965 `a\`a @G6C2==]k^AmkAm%96 E62> 368:?D E96 A=2J@77D 2E s@>:?:42? w:89 $49@@= @? ~4E] aa]k^Am The Big Foot volleyball team celebrates a point during its victory against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp Madelyn Perkins sets the ball for teammates to spike against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp Brylee Parrott and Leah Paulsen switch spots on the court with a jumping high five. Kaitlyn Hupp Big Foot honors volleyball seniors with a 3-0 win Madelyn Perkins sets the ball for teammates to spike against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp Brylee Parrott keeps the ball in play against the Blue Devils. Kaitlyn Hupp The Big Foot volleyball team celebrates a point during its victory against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp Leah Paulsen spikes the ball against Evansville. Kaitlyn Hupp Brylee Parrott and Leah Paulsen switch spots on the court with a jumping high five. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 11 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 searing kills from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 4 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 monster blocks from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 4 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. High school volleyball plays of the week from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 11 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 sensational kills from around Wisconsin: week of Sept. 27 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 standout digs from around Wisconsin: week of Sept. 20 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Sheffield: Playing tough schedule ‘has worked to our advantage’ Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Big Foot Volleyball Big Foot Volleyball Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Sheffield: Playing tough schedule ‘has worked to our advantage’ Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Big Foot Volleyball Big Foot Volleyball Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs