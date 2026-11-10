4 super volleyball kills from around Wisconsin: week of Nov. 1 edition Kaitlyn Hupp Nov 10, 2026 18 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 #68:@?2= }6HD 92D A2CE?6C65 H:E9 wF5= E@ AC@G:56 2 =@@< 2E D@>6 @7 E96 DE2E6’D E@A 9:89 D49@@= DA@CED 9:89=:89ED E9:D 72==]k^AmkAm%9:D 65:E:@? AC@G:565 2 =@@< 2E 7@FC 6IA=@D:G6 <:==D 7C@> G@==6J32== A=2J6CD 2C@F?5 (:D4@?D:? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 }@G] `]k^AmkAm(2E49 E9:D G:56@ E@ D66 H9:49 A=2JD >256 E96 4FE]k^Am Williams Bay girls volleyball falls to Deerfield Senior Brynn Reinhardt serves against conference opponent Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Rori Hayes tips the ball over the net against Deerfield blockers. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior outside hitter Rori Hayes spikes the ball against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Aubree Kunes serves the ball off a jump. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior setter Lauryn Sikes sets the ball for one of her Bulldog teammates. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Hailey McAfoose gets the dig while returning a serve from the Deerfield team. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Brynn Reinhardt tips the ball past the Deerfield block. Kaitlyn Hupp Williams Bay Volleyball team celebrates after winning a point during a match against Deerfield. Kaitlyn Hupp Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular 5 Questions with Williams Bay’s Ciara Benitez Over six games, she recorded 12 aces, three block assists and 21 kills, according to stats on Bound Wisconsin. 5 superb volleyball blocks from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Top girls volleyball plays from around Wisconsin: week of Nov. 1 Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Top girls volleyball plays from around Wisconsin: week of Oct. 25 Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on focuses against St. Thomas Laney Potter reflects on competing at U.S. national team camp Laney Potter reflects on competing at U.S. national team camp Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on timing of Badgers' bye weeks Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on timing of Badgers' bye weeks Nela Lopušanová's early success, 5-goal game 'pretty impressive,' Mark Johnson says Nela Lopušanová's early success, 5-goal game 'pretty impressive,' Mark Johnson says Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on focuses against St. Thomas Laney Potter reflects on competing at U.S. national team camp Laney Potter reflects on competing at U.S. national team camp Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on timing of Badgers' bye weeks Kelly Gorbatenko, Laney Potter on timing of Badgers' bye weeks Nela Lopušanová's early success, 5-goal game 'pretty impressive,' Mark Johnson says Nela Lopušanová's early success, 5-goal game 'pretty impressive,' Mark Johnson says