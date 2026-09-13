Alert Top Story Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Sep 13, 2026 Sep 13, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week’s games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9amu@@E32==k^9amkAm(:?i q2586C cf[ q6=@:E |6>@C:2= a`k^AmkAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E d[ %FC?6C afk^AmkAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J e[ !2=>JC2\t28=6 bgk^Amk9am$@446Ck^9am kAm(:?i q2586C f[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= `k^AmkAm{@DDi q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J `[ t2DE %C@J bk^Am People are also reading… Brewers’ simple clinch celebration shows how expectations have changed Gateway shows graduate the way to reaching career and life goals 51-year-old athlete dies during Saturday’s half Ironman in Madison How did Aaron Rodgers do in his final season opener? T.J. Watt helped Tom Tiffany's plane makes emergency lake landing after campaign event Tom Tiffany recounts harrowing plane emergency, swim to safety in Wausau Lake Geneva Oktoberfest to feature new events and activities Brewers outfielder 'couldn't be more thankful' with health, role 3 takeaways from Wisconsin volleyball's loss against Texas Williams Bay Middle School student wins regatta title Antique and classic boat show to be held at Abbey Resort 52nd Street to close nightly in Kenosha starting Sept. 14 Lake Geneva Fire Department marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 Residents receive information about proposed transmission line project Lake Geneva Public Library to host paranormal investigator k9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAm{@DDi q2586C a[ (2E6C7@C5 bk^AmkAm(:?i q:8 u@@E b[ %FC?6C `k^AmkAm{@DDi (:==:2>D q2J _[ !2C<G:6H bk^Am kAm(:?i (:==:2>D q2J b[ %96 {:?4@=? p4256>J `k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Badger vs. Kenosha Bradford Preseason Football, Aug. 21 Lake Geneva Badger played its first game of the 2026 season against Kenosha Bradford on Aug. 21, losing 52-12. The Badgers were favored to win… Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of the latest court hearing in Wisconsin's suit against Miami Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026 Top Plays | Week of Sept. 13, 2026