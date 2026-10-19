Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 22-29 Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 19, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Big Foot played their week seven football game against East Troy, ultimately losing 26-15. The Chiefs were celebrating their homecoming week with plenty of student and family activities, so while the team may have lost under the lights, the community had much to enjoy. The Chiefs’ record now falls to 2-5, putting them 5th in the Rock Valley Conference. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 7@==@H:?8 :D E96 AC6A\DA@CED D4965F=6 7@C ~4E] aa\ahik^Amk9am'@==6J32==k^9amkAmq2586C 2E |:=E@?[ f A]>][ ~4E] aa[ |:=E@? w:89 $49@@=]k^Amk9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9amkAmq2586C 2E (xpp $64E:@?2=D[ `_ 2]>][ ~4E] ac[ u@I #:G6C !2C<]k^AmkAmq:8 u@@E 2E (xpp $64E:@?2=D[ c A]>][ ~4E] ab[ %H:?:?8 !2C<]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 5 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 9 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 9 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Lake Geneva-area schools prep-sports schedule for Oct. 15-22 This week’s prep-sports schedule for Lake Geneva-area schools. Cattle, chores and kills: Inside a Madison area volleyball standout’s demanding routine Farm work helps an area athlete pay for volleyball while teaching him lessons that carry from the field to the court. Week 8 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 8 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools The following are the results from last week's games for Lake Geneva-area schools. Watch Now: Related Video Kyle Larson’s championship lead has COLLAPSED! College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Watch Now: Related Video Kyle Larson’s championship lead has COLLAPSED! College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? College Football Power Rankings After Week 7: Is BYU the Best Team in the Country? Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Javon Bullard on how the turnovers ‘come in bunches’ Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas Packers safety Evan Williams believes ‘instincts took over’ on his interception against Dallas