We are happy to announce that we have a new matching grant opportunity provided by the Barnabas donors. The Barnabas $5,000 Matching Grant will begin immediately. The Barnabas donors have provided our charity with support and matching grant opportunities for the past 16 years. We feel blessed to have their confidence and trust in the good work we do together. Thank you to Barnabas and all the matching donations that will provide $10,000 in poverty relief over the coming weeks.

Dear W.C.,

I was always a hard worker. I live with and have full custody of my teenage daughter and my elderly mother. We live in my mother’s home since my dad passed away two years ago. My mother has dementia, so we care for her and the home. The house is small and needed a lot of work when we moved in. I have been completing house repair projects when funds allow, and I have time on the weekends. Six weeks ago, I fell off a ladder and broke my wrist while cleaning the garage. It was much worse than I first thought and needed surgery to repair. Then I got an infection that required a stay in the hospital. I missed a lot of work, and I am still not able to return to my job that requires the full use of my arm. I am worried about this month’s utility bill and a car repair that is necessary. Bills are piling up and I am scared because my mother and daughter count on me and I don’t want to let them down. I am thankful we have a roof over our heads but worry that I will never be able to catch up with all these expenses by the time I am cleared by the doctor to return to work.

Dear Readers,

After a brief phone call, I paid a visit to this man and his family. I was greeted at the door by the man with a cast still on his arm. He invited me inside and introduced me to his mother. She was a very sweet woman, but the dementia was obvious as she asked me multiple times who I was. Each time her son patiently answered, “Mom, this is the man I told you about from that column you read in the newspaper.” She seemed to have a moment of recognition before repeating her question again. So we could get to our conversation, the son led her to a recliner where she had several puzzle books stacked and she was happy to work on a word puzzle.

When we sat to talk in the adjoining room, the man explained his daughter was at the neighbor’s, babysitting. He said, “She is trying to save for her own school clothes and supplies because I did not have the money for these items since I have been off work.”

I had told the man over the phone what we would be reviewing together so he had all his bills and documents ready for our conversation. After talking about the injury to his arm and the state of his healing process, we got to work on their budget. The man assured me he would be returning to work as soon as his doctor allowed, which would hopefully be within the next few weeks. The infection had set back his healing and caused additional medical expenses.

The man fought back tears as he talked about his mother and daughter. He was a proud man that took pride in caring for who he called his two favorite women. He was embarrassed and very stressed over how quickly their financial state had turned due to his injury.

After reviewing their expenses, we put together a plan to get them back on track. We paid their high summer electric bill, provided the necessary car repair so they had safe, reliable transportation when he returned to work, provided gift cards for food, clothing and school supplies for the daughter as she had generously contributed to the household bills from her small income when she saw how worried her father was. Paying these expenses would allow this family to get back on track. This brought an audible sigh of relief from the father as he used his one good hand to wipe away the tears that threatened to fall.

Just then, the daughter arrived home and I watched as she first hugged her grandma and then her father. She shook my hand in greeting and asked many questions about our charity work. I learned her goal was to go into social work and she worked hard to maintain a high grade point average in hopes of scholarships. After our conversation, I asked the father to keep me updated on his recovery and return to work.

Several weeks later, the man called and gave his update. While our assistance had allowed them to have enough food and prevented their utility disconnection, the car repair had also allowed the man to have reliable transportation when he returned to work. He proudly told me how his caring daughter had shared her gift cards with a friend that was also in need. They had shopped together, purchasing school supplies and clothing. Thanks to your donations this family is safe from falling into the grasp of poverty.

Thank you and God Bless you for allowing us to be there for people who are suffering due to poverty. Together we bring relief to hundreds of people just like this family each year.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

