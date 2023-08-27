Dear W.C.,

My brother has always struggled with his mental disability. When he was a child, my mother refused to admit he needed extra help with schoolwork and keeping his emotions in check. When he was about 9 years old, she realized he needed special education when he still could not read or do basic math. He went as far as he could in special education but still could not hold down a job. He finally got into a program that helps him work part-time. This is helpful since he still lives with our mother, and he helps to care for her since she has become sick. I help as much as I can, but I am not able to help financially. I make sure their bills are paid each month. Unfortunately, last month’s utility bill was especially high, and they do not have enough money to pay it. I have been sharing our toiletries over the past few weeks because they could not afford to buy any. I feel terrible but I am a single mother with two children, and we barely get by each month. I know my brother is also suffering from pain in his jaw. He has had a bad tooth for some time, and I worry that it is infected. I am sorry that I am asking for so much help, but I just don’t know where else to turn.

Dear Readers,

I hear that so often in the desperate letters we receive, “I don’t know where else to turn.” Thanks to all of “You” this family was able to turn to The Time is Now to Help for assistance.

I called this worried sister to find out more about her brother and her mother, and how we could help. She answered her phone on the first ring and admitted she was relieved it was The Time is Now to Help calling and not a bill collector. When I heard this I tried to ask her about her own financial struggle as I sensed she was having a hard time but did not want to ask for herself. She answered, “I wrote this letter for my brother. I cannot accept any help for myself.” I accepted her answer but knew I would come back to her situation later.

She answered all my questions about her brother and her mother’s income and expenses. She stated that she helped them to pay their bills online and keep things organized since her mother had become quite ill and her brother was caring for her. She admitted that her brother struggled with keeping paperwork organized and needed help with bill paying and budgets. He was very good at keeping their mother fed when they had food in the house, clean and living in a clean apartment.

We talked about her brother’s teeth, and I arranged for him to see a dentist we had used in the past that I knew would be reasonable and provide a good quality of dental care. As he was beginning to feel ill and in so much pain, they would get him in for care quickly. We then talked about their overdue bills and what had caused a shortfall this past month. The high utility bill was due to the need for air condition over the past month, especially since the mother had been struggling to breathe during the days of poor air quality. The brother and mother had not realized how high that would make their utility bill.

They also had made several trips to the emergency room and needed new medications that had high copays. All these expenses had made the budget that had been so carefully planned by the sister fail over the past few months. Together, we would put them back on track.

We would pay two months rent, pay their high utility bill, provide dental care for the brother and provide gift cards for food and toiletries. This assistance would ease the strain of the additional expenses they had incurred and allow them to begin the next month anew. When I asked the sister if there was anything else we could do for them, she hesitated before answering, “No. That is more than I could hope for. Thank you from all of us.”

When I asked if there was anything we could do to help her and her children, she began to cry. She did not want to ask for help, yet I knew she needed it. With encouragement she finally admitted her car needed service and was on the verge of breaking down. The loss of her car would be devastating as she needed it for work and for all the doctor’s appointments for her mother and brother. After some more discussion, I arranged for her car to be serviced and included gift cards for food, school supplies for the children, clothing and gas. The sister cried tears of relief for her brother and herself as we together removed their pains and stress of poverty.

Thank you and God Bless you for making this and all our assistance possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

