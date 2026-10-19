Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight Topical Union Grove spoils Lake Geneva Badger's homecoming, 34-14 Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 19, 2026 2 hrs ago 1 of 3 Cam Tennessen carries the ball through a gap in the offensive line. Kaitlyn Hupp Tim O’Grady runs the ball around the Bronco’s defense, giving Badger a first down. Kaitlyn Hupp Dayne Bishop celebrates with Jackson Kuchenberg after Kuchenberg scored the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter. Kaitlyn Hupp Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaitlyn Hupp Unable to play video Tim O’Grady runs the ball for a 73-yard touchdown. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm{2<6 v6?6G2 q2586C 46=63C2E65 9@>64@>:?8 H:E9 2 4@?76C6?46 82>6 282:?DE &?:@? vC@G6 @? ~4E] `e[ F=E:>2E6=J =@D:?8 E@ E96 qC@?4@’D bc\`c]k^Am The Badger football teams takes the field for its homecoming game against Union Grove on Oct. 16. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmq2586C 4@?E:?F65 :ED EC25:E:@? H:E9 2 42??@? 46=63C2E:@? 27E6C 6249 E@F495@H?[ 2 DA64:2= 4@7766 EC2:=6C 7@C E96 4@=5 ?:89E[ 2?5 2 A@DE\82>6 7:C6H@C<D D9@H]k^Am Part of the homecoming festivities included coffee, cider and hot chocolate from the Happy Camper, a welcome treat during the cold October game. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm&?:@? vC@G6 H2D F?56762E65 8@:?8 :?E@ E96 82>6[ H9:=6 q2586C 925 2 a\e C64@C5]k^AmkAmq2586C 6?565 :ED D62D@? H:E9 E9:D 82>6[ >2C<:?8 E96 7:CDE E:>6 :? a_ J62CD E92E :E H:== ?@E 36 962565 E@ E96 (xpp A=2J@77D]k^Am Badger finishes season with a Homecoming The Badger Marching Band performed during pregame and halftime of the homecoming game. Kaitlyn Hupp Cam Tennessen carries the ball through a gap in the offensive line. Kaitlyn Hupp The Badger football teams takes the field for its homecoming game against Union Grove on Oct. 16. Kaitlyn Hupp Tim O’Grady runs the ball around the Bronco’s defense, giving Badger a first down. Kaitlyn Hupp Part of the homecoming festivities included coffee, cider and hot chocolate from the Happy Camper, a welcome treat during the cold October game. Kaitlyn Hupp Dayne Bishop celebrates with Jackson Kuchenberg after Kuchenberg scored the first touchdown of the game early in the first quarter. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 11 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Week 9 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 9 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. Week 8 high school football scores A number of high-profile games highlight the Week 8 high school football schedule. Follow the action with our live scoreboard. 5 defensive TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 8 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. 5 big-time TDs from around Wisconsin: Week 8 edition Check out which plays from around the state made the cut. Westosha Central football delivers hope with happy homecoming If Friday night’s get-right victory is any indication, things may be turning around for Central. Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Sheffield: Playing tough schedule ‘has worked to our advantage’ Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Big Foot Volleyball Big Foot Volleyball Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Watch Now: Related Video Kelly Sheffield: Playing tough schedule ‘has worked to our advantage’ Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Big Foot Volleyball Big Foot Volleyball Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs Luke Fickell says Badgers need more flow in RB handoffs