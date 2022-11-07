Column: MAGA Republicans want to take freedom away from others

America stands for freedom. But MAGA Republicans want to take freedoms away from everyone who doesn’t look, live, and love like them. This November, we have a chance to join together across race, place, and party, and vote to protect our freedoms for all Americans by voting Democrat.

Here are some of the freedoms that are at stake:

VOTING RIGHTS. Most Americans agree that people should have the freedom to vote and that our elections are run freely and fairly. But since 2020, Republicans have proposed 262 bills in 41 states—including Wisconsin—that limit, politicize and even criminalize the nonpartisan administration of elections. Gov. Evers’ commitment to protect our democracy is why a bipartisan group of Wisconsin business leaders came together to support him; in contrast, Tim Michels refuses to commit to accepting the results of our election. The same is true of our Secretary of State candidates: Doug LaFollette has a long record of independent leadership, while Amy Loudenbeck wants more partisan control of election administration. The choice is pretty clear: Democrats will defend democracy, MAGA Republicans seek to overturn the will of the people.

WOMEN’S REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS. The decision about when to start a family is profoundly personal. Democrats believe it should be between a woman, her family, her spiritual beliefs and her doctor. But Republicans have spent the last 50 years working to remove reproductive rights for women—and are now working to criminalize those rights.

SAFE COMMUNITIES AND SCHOOLS. Democrats are prioritizing the investments we need in anti-violence programs and ensuring police are trained and able to protect and serve our communities. The Republican plan makes everyone less safe by cutting services, providing unlimited access to guns, and removing public accountability safeguards for police. Ron Johnson has opposed every attempt at passing legislation to curb gun violence, including the bipartisan bill that passed in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

SENSIBLE IMMIGRATION. Democrats believe in building a safe and fair system that respects families by tackling the root causes of immigration: global violence, the flow of guns, and climate change. Republican attacks on and defunding of the legal immigration and asylum system is a direct cause of the chaos at the border, leading to ever-increasing militarization and scapegoating immigrants.

RETIREMENT AND HEALTHCARE. Democrats believe seniors deserve the sacred trust that Social Security represents: Americans who work for a living have invested our whole lives and deserve to retire in dignity. But Republicans—including Ron Johnson—want to cut Social Security and Medicare and raise the benefits age to 70 (while cutting benefits for those over 90).

But what about the economy, you ask? President Biden and Democrats have been working to lower prices and create a more fair tax system, and they have helped Americans build the strongest job growth and most new small businesses in history over the past two years. The top priorities of Trump Republicans are dismantling democracy for profit, and more tax cuts, corruption, and cheating for the wealthy.

Last year saw the most small business growth in U.S. history—but fewer than 5% of all new jobs have been created under Republican presidents since the fall of the Berlin Wall. It’s quite simple: Republicans are the party of recessions, deficits, low wages, and deprivation.. Right here in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers “Main Street Bounceback” program has given grants to nearly 4,500 small businesses who have opened new brick and mortar locations in downtown areas across the state, including 38 small businesses here in Walworth County.

While Republicans have done nothing to tackle inflation, Democrats will keep fighting for action on the wealthy corporations that are raising your prices and then bragging about outsized profits on earning calls. Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the first significant US climate legislation that will also lead to lower costs for prescription drugs, healthcare and energy for families.

You can’t talk about inflation without talking about record corporate profits. Democrats are making the richest corporations — many which have paid nothing in taxes for numerous years — pay what they owe. Democrats also fought for the Child Tax Credit, which cut child poverty to the lowest levels ever. Under Trump, their single priority was a gigantic, budget-breaking tax giveaway to the rich. Now, the Rick Scott plan would raise taxes on millions of poor and working class Americans. They also support defunding the IRS to enable tax cheats and make it more of a hassle to get refunds.

The role of government is to serve and protect. Once you know the facts, the choice is clear: Democrats Deliver, MAGA Republicans Deny. Choose Reason over Treason. Vote Blue up and down the ballot.

Ellen Holly is the chair of the Democratic Party of Walworth County.