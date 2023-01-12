Williams Bay School Board sets 2023-2024 district open enrollment caps

Nearing the midway point of the 2022-2023 school year, the Williams Bay Board of Education set its sights on the future on Jan. 9 as it looked ahead to the upcoming 2023-2024 school year and beyond.

Board members approved a recommendation from Williams Bay District Administrator Dr. Bill White for open enrollment caps for the 2023-2024 school year, in advance of the Feb. 6 start of open enrollment registration in Wisconsin, which runs through April 28.

According to White, approximately 27% of the Williams Bay School District's current student population is open enrolled from neighboring Walworth County school districts.

“I feel strongly on this recommendation,” White told the board, noting that the low caps allow for lower student-teacher ratios averaging in the 18-20:1 range.

The State of Wisconsin provides approximately $8,200 in funding to the district per open enrolled student according to White.

Approved open enrollment maximum student caps for the 2023-2024 school year are as follows: Four-year-old kindergarten, 54; five-year-old kindergarten, 54; 1st Grade, 36; 2nd Grade, 36; 3rd Grade 38; 4th Grade, 38; 5th Grade, 60; 6th Grade 60; 7th Grade, 60; 8th Grade, 40; Grades 4K-12 students requiring speech and language therapy, 45; and Grades 4K-12 students requiring individualized education plans (IEPs), 60.

Calendars approved

Board members on Jan. 9 also approved the district’s proposed calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, with student instruction running from Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 to Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Academic quarters during the 2023-2024 school year will run Sept. 5-Nov. 3, Nov. 6-Jan. 18, Jan. 22-March 22 and April 2-June 6.

Eighth Grade promotion will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, with high school graduation on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Holidays during the 2023-2024 school year include Labor Day on Sept. 4, Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 22-24, Winter Break from Dec. 21-Jan. 2, Mid-Winter Break on Feb. 16, 2024, and Spring Break from March 25-April 1, 2024.

Supply drop-off and open house at Williams Bay Elementary School will be held prior to Labor Day on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 3:45-6:45 p.m.

The open house at Williams Bay Middle School-High School will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

In related news, the board also approved a tentative district calendar for the 2024-2025 school year, with White noting doing so would allow district parents and staff to make advance plans, including those for holiday breaks and spring break.

Under the district’s approved tentative calendar for the 2024-2025 school year, student instruction would run from Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 to Friday, June 6, 2025, with high school graduation held on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Holidays during the 2024-2025 school year would include Labor Day on Sept. 2, 2024, Thanksgiving Break on Nov. 27-29, 2024, Winter Break from Dec. 23, 2024-Jan. 3, 2025, Mid-Winter Break on Feb. 21, 2025, and Spring Break from March 24-28, 2025.

Personnel transactions

School board members on Jan. 9 approved the hiring of Ryan Fritz as a special education assistant for Williams Bay Elementary School, and the hiring of Dave Rowland as a second shift district maintenance employee.

In personnel transactions last month, the board approved the resignations of second shift maintenance employee Luke Breen, Head Boys Varsity Football Coach Dave Rowland and Assistant Varsity Football Coach Justin Timm.

Board members in December also approved increasing school nurse Jacqueline Natonski from part-time to full-time for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year thanks to the district’s receipt of a $12,620 School Health Services/Workforce Development Grant for the 2023-2023 school year.

“Part I of the grant supports schools in recruiting and retaining school health staff,” White noted. “For Williams Bay, the grant allows us to increase our part-time nurse to full-time for this school year.”

Board updates

Board President Jack Lothian announced that he will be serving as the district’s voting delegate at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ (WASB) annual Delegate Assembly, held Jan. 18 in conjunction with the Jan. 18-20 Wisconsin State Education Convention at The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Now in its 102nd year, the three-day convention is the largest gathering of educational leaders in the state, with more than 2,000 historically attending annually.

The Wisconsin State Education Convention is sponsored by WASB, the Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) and the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA).

Resolutions adopted by the annual WASB Delegate Assembly set the policy direction for Madison-based WASB and its lobbying efforts. Once adopted, Delegate Assembly resolutions remain in force unless amended or repealed.

White will also be attending the Wisconsin State Education Convention, noting “there are several good keynote speakers and breakout sessions” planned.

Reports

In other developments at the Jan. 9 Board of Education meeting, Williams Bay Middle School-High School Principal Emily Soley-Johnson reported that the high school will be adding two course offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.

A new offering at Williams Bay High School will be Advanced Placement (AP) Environmental Science.

Also to be added to the high school curriculum will be an additional English Language Arts (ELA) course offering, Senior Survey 1, which was previously offered. Students taking the course will have the option of adding on an accredited Gateway Technical College Writing Principles course, the successful completion of which would earn participating students two college credits toward a Gateway certification program.

Williams Bay Elementary School Principal Dr. Ali Bond announced the news that 12 creative student works — two writing works and 10 art pieces — had been selected for inclusion in the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network’s (SLALN) annual Southern Lakes Anthology writing and art competition, which features the works of talented Grades 3-8 student in the areas of poetry, prose, expository writing, illustrated writing, cartooning and art.

SLALN offers student programming, staff development, and professional networking to meet the needs of gifted students in southeastern Wisconsin.

Senior Student Council Board Representatives Rosa Jimenez and Ethan West reported that the high school spring play production of “Treasure Island” is set for Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, and that the middle school spring musical production of “The SpongeBob Musical: Junior Edition” is set for Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28.

Both productions will be staged in the lecture center at Williams Bay High School, 500 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

Recent news

December board action included approval for the $10,000 purchase of four additional security cameras and new software, including a 10-year software license, from San Mateo, Calif.-based cloud-based building security systems company Verkada, Inc.

“We have some dead spots in the building we wanted better coverage on, and some better quality cameras,” White noted.

The board last month also approved acceptance of a gift from Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson USA, LLC.

The company is donating a vision system for the district’s 6-axis robot and Industrial Robotics course, with the company also offering training and support for Industrial Tech Ed teacher Jacob White.

The donation from Harley-Davidson is valued at $9,000.

“We really appreciate it,” White said of the gift. “Mr. [Jacob] White has really done a great job building the program. He’s gotten a lot of donations because of the work he’s doing with the kids.”

7 photos from the Williams Bay girls basketball game against Palmyra-Eagle AnnMarie Cates Eliana Pape Katelyn McKean Morgan Bronson Macey McClenathan Morgan Bronson Margaret Higgins