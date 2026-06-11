Alert Special Weather Statement until THU 12:30 PM CDT Jun 11, 2026 Jun 11, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Wisconsin Late MorningWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are moving northeast at 55 mph, impacting parts of southeastern Wisconsin. The advisory is in effect until 12:30 PM CDT.Affected Areas:MilwaukeeWalworthRockRacineWaukeshaDaneWashingtonJeffersonKenosha CountiesKey locations include Kenosha, Waukesha, Janesville, New Berlin, and Beloit, among others.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mph.Storms tracking northeast, potentially affecting major highways including U.S. Highway 12, Interstates 39/90, 94, and 43. People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships Robert G. Betzer Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Highway 50 project informational meeting set for June 10 Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Which Brewers are on the all-star ballot, and who has the best shot? Farewell to the McClain Center, built and demolished out of Wisconsin falling behind peers Trump, campaigning for Republicans in Wisconsin, vows quick end to Iran war Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Impacts:Possible downed tree limbs.Unsecured objects may be blown around.Travel disruptions on major highways.Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy building.Secure loose objects to prevent them from being blown away.Stay informed and monitor local weather updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Recusal Rules US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Top stories for June 11, 2026 Top stories for June 11, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Supreme Court Recusal Rules US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US and Iranian attacks dent ceasefire, Iranian sources say talks intensify US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings US ramps up 2026 FIFA World Cup security with counter-drone tech, airport-style screenings Top stories for June 11, 2026 Top stories for June 11, 2026