Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 4:00 PM CDT Jun 10, 2026 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 4:00 PM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving east at 45 mph, with radar indicating severe conditions.Affected Areas:Southwestern Ozaukee CountyMilwaukee CountyEastern Walworth CountyRacine CountyWaukesha CountySouthern Washington CountyKenosha CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 70 mphPenny size hail Impacts:Considerable tree damagePotential damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildingsDisruptions to events such as Wednesday Night Live at State Fair and Glendale Live at the Oasis People are also reading… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships Yerkes Observatory receives $700,000 grant from the state Complaints filed against Lake Geneva mayor dismissed Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Highway 50 project informational meeting set for June 10 Chicago Bears to leave Illinois for Indiana Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Lake Geneva takes first step in acquiring site for public safety building Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Blackfeet doctor accuses clinic of harming patients with tens of thousands of pain pills Farewell to the McClain Center, built and demolished out of Wisconsin falling behind peers Which Brewers are on the all-star ballot, and who has the best shot? Safety Tips:Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a buildingAvoid outdoor activities and eventsStay away from windows and doorsWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: SCOWIS redistricting decision Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: SCOWIS redistricting decision Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease Steilacoom ferry terminal Pride flag draws angry emails, town cites state lease A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup A quick guide to the stadium rules for the FIFA World Cup How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type How To Choose The Right SPF For Your Skin Type