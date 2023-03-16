A Lake Geneva alderman is seeking his fourth term on the city council while being challenged by a former harbormaster.

Incumbent John Halverson is facing Linda Frame during the April 4 spring election for his second-ward seat on the city council.

Halverson said he hopes to become re-elected to continue to serve the residents of Lake Geneva.

"I love the job. I woke up earlier this week in figuratively a sweat that I wouldn’t win, and that’s usually a sign that I really want the job," Halverson said. "It’s been a long time. I can’t say I’ve loved every moment, but I love it as a whole."

Halverson said, if re-elected, he would like to work with the other city council members to develop a solution to Lake Geneva’s parking issues.

City aldermen approved in November a parking rate for 2023 that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help offset a projected $1.8 million deficit.

Halverson said he feels a better compromise would have been a $3 an hour parking rate on the weekends. He said he has talked to several business owners who are concerned that the $4 an hour weekend rate will discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva.

"I think there’s room for compromise. For instance on the parking, I thought the compromise would be $3 an hour on the weekends instead of $4 an hour," Halverson said. "I was at the library board meeting (March 9), and they’re afraid they are going to lose customers from out of the city, which is part of their revenue from the county. It’s based on how many people use the library and if not enough people use it they got an economic crisis."

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District recently proposed establishing a trolley transportation system to help solve the city’s parking issues and to provide additional revenue for Lake Geneva.

Halverson said he would be in support of developing such a transportation system.

"I think that’s a good idea. I think that’s overdue," Halverson said. "It’s going to be more appealing to people riding a trolley rather than a school bus. I think we need to promote that more."

Halverson said another issue that the city council will have to face during the upcoming years is finding potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. The city recently purchased the property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC in Chicago.

"I supported Hillmoor all along, but this is going to take a while to figure out," Halverson said. "There’s so many different views from so many different perspectives. I don’t have all the answers, but there’s so many answers out there. We just have to find a good way to do it. I think compromise is the way to do it."

City officials have placed a non-binding referendum question on the ballot for the spring election regarding whether a half-cent Premier Resort Area Tax should be established for Lake Geneva.

The tax would be placed on tourism-related businesses and would provide additional revenue for the city, which could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

Halverson said he would be in favor of such a tax being implemented for the City of Lake Geneva.

"I think it’s a way to provide increased revenue," Halverson said. "It’s a big revenue gain for the city. The most important thing is the business people support it. It’s not anti-business and its’ certainly not anti-taxpayer, because it’s a minimum amount."

Halverson said he had been informing residents he is running for re-election by placing advertisements in local media and installing campaign signs throughout his ward.

"In the past I’ve allowed my actions to be the advertising, but this year I’m taking out ads and putting out a couple of signs," Halverson said. "I have normally not liked signs because I think they liter up the city, but I think it might be necessary this time."

Halverson was first elected to the city council in 2017 after defeating then incumbent Ted Horne. He ran unopposed during the 2019 election, and defeated challenger Ann Esarco during the 2021 election.

He said he has enjoyed serving on the city council and working with the other aldermen.

"I like the camaraderie for the most part," Halverson said. "I like making tough decisions, and we certainly had them this year and I love meetings. I’m probably the only person in the world that loves meetings."

Halverson currently is retired but worked as a journalist for 44 years—most recently as the general manager for the Lake Geneva Regional News from 2008 to 2014. He said he feels his experience working as a journalist helped prepare for his time on the city council.

"I think the fact that I’ve been so many places and covered so many city councils gives me an insight that others don’t have, because I think I know how cities work," Halverson said. "I’ve seen a variety of governing styles. That doesn’t make me wise, but it makes me informed in a broader way than other people may realize."

Halverson has lived in Lake Geneva since 2007. He grew up in Sheboygan, which he said is similar to Lake Geneva.

"I lived two blocks from the lake and my whole life I’ve dreamed of living in a resort town with a lake and being the editor of the paper, and I accomplished that," Halverson said. "It was a dream come true, and I still love Lake Geneva."

Linda Frame

Frame said she is running for alderman to help improve communication between city officials and residents. She said she feels residents are not being properly informed about what is occurring in the community.

"When I decided to run, I ran because there’s very little transparency," Frame said. "The residents need to be informed."

Frame said if elected she would like to work with city officials to find other sources of revenue for Lake Geneva instead of increasing parking rates and parking fines.

"We need to focus more on the City of Lake Geneva and building it rather than raising parking rates," Frame said. "Our parking costs more than it does in Milwaukee and Chicago. That makes no sense at all."

Frame said she would be in favor of constructing a parking garage in Lake Geneva to help address some of the parking issues.

"We have been talking about this for decades, and it needs to be done," Frame said. "We do not need to keep focusing on parking. If that is an issue and they’re aware of it, then put up the parking deck. Just put the parking deck and let it pay for itself."

Frame said she also would like the city to allocate more funding in the budget to hire more police officers and firefighters.

"Why are we raising the department heads’ salaries so high? That’s the question I hear going around the neighborhoods," Frame said. "We need more money for full-time fire department personnel. We need more full-time police department officers in this town."

Frame said she would like the city council’s committee-of-the-whole meetings to be held more often to give residents an opportunity to express their concerns.

"The committee-of-the-whole meeting is a planform where the public can come in and talk about anything that’s not on the agenda," Frame said. "All of the other meetings, you have to talk about what’s on the agenda but that doesn’t hold true for the committee of the whole. That meeting is habitually cancelled, and there’s no reason for that to be cancelled. It takes away the public’s rights to speak about what they want to talk about."

Frame said she is not in favor of the city implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax, because she feels it would be an added expense for residents.

"That’s not a tourist tax. That’s going to affect 60% of the residents that live here year round," Frame said. "There’s so many rental places here, but 60% of the population in Lake Geneva lives here year round. That’s who it is going to affect. Every store we go to, we would have to pay that tax."

Frame said she has been announcing her candidacy by meeting with residents and installing campaign signs.

"I don’t go around just to get signatures. I don’t go around just to put a sign in the yard, I talk to people first and I have a long conversation with these people, and they got a lot to say," Frame said. "They got some really good ideas, but nobody will listen to them. They need the opportunity, so that’s why I decided to pursue this."

Frame previously served as Lake Geneva’s harbormaster from 2019 to 2020. She feels her experience as harbormaster would help make her an effective member of the city council.

"It prepared me really well for the next level. I learned more about what goes in down in city hall and how things work," Frame said. "If I hadn’t understood how things worked down there, it would be harder for me to step in and understand how city government works. I’m not going in blind. I understand the procedures and the policies."

Frame worked as a registered nurse for many years and currently serves as a clinical appeals specialist, reviewing medical records for denied claims. She has lived in Lake Geneva for most of her life.

"I’ve lived here for a long time, and I’ve seen so many changes," Frame said. "I love Lake Geneva. There’s nothing like it."

Frame said if elected she looks forward to working with the city council members and serving the residents of Lake Geneva.

"I look forward to working with the other aldermen. I look forward to working with the residents," Frame said. "My phone is always on and my door is always open. Let’s make Lake Geneva fun again."